Tron Creator Reveals Involvement in Jared Leto's New Sequel

Disney has been developing a third film in the TRON franchise and has had Jared Leto attached to the project for quite some time. Joachim Ronning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) will helm the project for Walt Disney Studios, and it has been officially titled TRON: Ares. TRON: Ares will begin filming in Vancouver in August but has already begun rounding out its cast, with Evan Peters joining the cast fairly recently. Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne are penning the script for TRON: Ares, which is going to focus on the emergence of a sentient program that somehow crosses over into the human world. Now, the creator of TRON, Steven Lisberger, has revealed his involvement with TRON 3. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lisberger revealed that the TRON: Ares team is hard at work and also revealed that he's trying to simplify the notes he gives.

"The Tron team is hard at work," Lisberger told the trade. "They are always hard at work. It's going to happen. My goal with these things in playing the Obi-Wan role is to say the one sentence that has an impact. I try to say something that is useful to them without getting into the weeds."

"We shot a storyboard movie on Tron 1. One of Disney's Nine Old Men was still out at the studio. I was so excited to show it to him because lord knows I could have used a mentor at that point. I showed him our storyboard movie. He sat there, he watched the whole thing, and then he turned to me and said, 'Kid — you're on your own.' And got up and walked out of the room," Lisberger said before adding that he's attempting to make his notes simpler for incoming creatives. "So I'm trying to keep my input down to sentences but hopefully sentences that are some use to them,"

Disney Delayed TRON 3 to Focus on Marvel and Star Wars

Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski previously explained why a third Tron movie took so long and that reason may surprise you. According to Kosinski, Disney wanted to focus on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars which caused them to slow down on their investing into the TRON franchise.

"I got so close. I really tried. I got close in 2015, and Disney pulled the plug on it," Kosinski previously shared. "I hadn't built anything, but I had the whole movie storyboarded and written. I was really excited because it was inverting the idea: It was all that stuff coming into our world, and it was about the blending of the two."

"It was a different Disney by 2015. When I made TRON: Legacy, they didn't own Marvel; they didn't own Star Wars. We were the play for fantasy and science fiction. And once you've got those other things under your umbrella, it makes sense that you're going to put your money into a known property and not the weird art student with black fingernails in the corner -- that was TRON." Kosinski added.

TRON 3 had been in development for quite some time and has yet to receive a release date. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the TRON franchise as we learn them.

