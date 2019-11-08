Disney Releases TRON Trailer Ahead of Disney+ Debut

While some Disney fans are looking forward to Disney+ for the variety of new projects that will debut on the streaming service, others are looking forward to being able to check out the studio’s massive library of older titles, with the service sharing the trailer for the original TRON as a reminder that fans will be able to watch it on Disney+ starting November 12th. Our more hopeful side might wish that this trailer is a tease that we could be getting more TRON-related projects on the platform, but, for now, we’re willing to settle with the TRON films being available when the service launches.

The original 1982 film focuses on a computer programmer (Jeff Bridges) who accidentally finds himself stuck in the mainframe of a computer system, being forced to compete in a series of games in hopes of escaping. With video games growing in popularity at the time, the adventure was an impressive display of visual effects, earning itself a cult following.

In 2010, fans were given a sequel, TRON: Legacy, which similarly delivered audiences an impressive special effects spectacle. While the film might not have captured the public’s attention as strongly as other action-packed experiences of the time, the visual effects and score from Daft Punk has similarly earned it a cult following.

Despite the film being a financial disappointment, seemingly destroying hope for a followup, producer Justin Springer isn’t ruling out the possibility.

“Look, I will never stop being interested in making a TRON movie,” Springer previously shared with /Film. “I love the opportunity to do it. It’s a title that never really goes away internally. There’s always people around the company who like it a whole lot. And so, we’ll see what happens.”

According to Legacy star Garrett Hedlund, there was even a script for a third film in recent years.

“We almost had it greenlit a couple years ago.” Hedlund explained to That Hashtag Show. “And they had the Ascension script that they were going to go with. And I think just with things going on with the financial stage of the industry at that time, really just prevented it at the moment, and we’ll see what the future holds.”

Shortly after the debut of TRON: Legacy, the animated TRON – Uprising continued the adventures of the saga, so while a TRON 3 might not be in the cards, the Disney+ platform could see a new endeavor emerge.

Check out TRON on Disney+ on November 12th.

Will you be checking out the film on Disney+? Let us know in the comments below!