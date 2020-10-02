Watch Jeff Goldblum Recreate Classic Jurassic Park Scene With A Twist

Earlier this week, Jurassic Park and Thor: Ragnarok actor Jeff Goldblum took to social media to ask fans to get involved in the U.S. election. Sharing a link to Headcount.org, a voter registration website, Goldblum promised to recreate “a clssic Dr. Ian Malcolm moment from Jurassic Park” If 1,000 people used his personalized link to check their registration status, or request a mail-in ballot. It took just about two days to get it one, and so the star recreated the “chaos theory” scene from Jurassic Park, in which Dr. Malcolm explained his scientific philosophy to Ellie Satler (Laura Dern) using droplets of water.

Not only did Goldblum recreate the scene, but he did it with the help of his Jurassic Park co-stars Dern and Sam Neil. The twist? Neil is playing the Dern role, giving Goldblum’s flirtations a bit of a different spin.

You an check it out below.

Goldblum is the latest in a series of celebrities to jump on the Headcount bandwagon, setting a goal for registrations and promising to share something of no monetary value with supporters for doing so. In the US, there are laws on the books that make it a crime to incentivize people to vote, or not vote. “Experiences” that have no inherent monetary value are generally not seen as being a problem.

Other similar campaigns on Headcount have been mounted by Florence Pugh, Samuel L. Jackson, and Zach Braff with Donald Faison.

The Jurassic Park trio will return to the screen together for the first time since the original Jurassic Park in Jurassic World: Dominion, currently in production for a 2021 release (and the reason they were all in the same place at the same time, one assumes). While Goldblum appeared in The Lost World (the second film in the series) and had a small part in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, he had not appeared onscreen with Darn and Neil, whose only previous return to the franchise was in Jurassic Park III.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in theaters on June 11.