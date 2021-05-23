Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of May 23)

It's the last full week of May, and Netflix is celebrating with a week full of original content releases. Though Home (2015) is being added to the service on Tuesday, every other film or show added to the streamer is original content. Things kick off on Sunday with the third season of Master of None, with the show pivoting from Aziz Ansari's Dev Shah to a new plot involving Lena Waithe's Denise. Naomi Ackie stars alongside Waithe, who co-wrote the season with Ansari. Ansari directed every episode.

Come midweek, things really start to pick up, with new documentaries and other originals. Additions like Nail Bomber: Manhunt can carry you through the week while the final batch of Lucifer Season Five episodes and The Kominsky Method Season Three will arrive just in time to binge over the weekend.

You can see the full list of new Netflix arrivals below.