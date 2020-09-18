Wonder Woman 1984 Japanese Trailer Reveals Diana Take Flight in Golden Eagle Armor

The "golden eagle" armor worn by Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in Wonder Woman 1984 apparently does more than just stop bullets and look badass. In a new teaser trailer from the Japanese market, fans can see Diana using the armor's wings to fly (or at least glide) into battle, then using them as an offensive weapon in the fight. That's a lot of functionality for armor that the movie's costume designer has said is a holdover from Diana's mother in Themyscira, and also helps give her an extra layer of protection in the hardest of battles. Handy, since a lot of what we have seen so far for this movie sees her squaring off against tanks.

As you can see below, much of the footage in the new trailer is the same as in the US cuts. The armor stuff, though, and a few other shots, are new.

Check it out:

New :Wonder Woman 1984 Japanese trailer. So awesome. Love the flying and fighting in the golden armor#GalGadot #WonderWoman1984

😍🥰😍🥰😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/A63hT68UUh — Gal Gadot USA 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 (@GalGadotUSA) September 18, 2020

The costume was first seen in the 1997 Elseworlds tale Kingdom Come. In that story, a generation after Superman and Wonder Woman retired from the public eye, a new generation of superheroes and supervillains become reckless and irresponsible with their powers, leading to a global calamity. The Justice League comes out of retirement to show them what's what, but after a group of villains and politicians led by Lex Luthor and Captain Marvel (Shazam) break a bunch of villains out of prison, it ends up an all-out war between the old and new generations of superhumans. Wonder Woman suited up in a gold, eagle-themed costume for the big throwdown.

The movie, which was originally set for a release in November 2019 before moving to this fall, was recently pushed to Christmas amid the coronavirus pandemic and the ever-changing entertainment landscape. The film features Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig in villainous roles, and brings back Gadot as well as her onscreen love interest Steve Trevor, payed by Chris Pine. How does that work, you ask? Well, that's one of the mysteries of the film so far.

Here's Wonder Woman 1984's synopsis: "In 1984, during the Cold War, Diana comes into conflict with two formidable foes—media businessman Maxwell Lord and friend-turned-enemy Barbara Minerva / Cheetah, while reuniting with her love interest Steve Trevor."

Wonder Woman 1984 will is now expected to hit theaters on December 25th.