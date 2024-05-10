Jurassic World 4 Adds The Lincoln Lawyer Star

Jurassic World 4 has added Lincoln Lawyer star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo to the cast. Universal's trip back to the fan-favorite franchisegot announced just a few short weeks ago and now the cast is filling out. Deadline says that the Netflix actor has signed on with the Amblin Entertainment project. Other notable stars joining Jurassic World 4 include Bridgerton heartthrob Jonathan Bailey and Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran Scarlett Johansson. Currently, the next installment in the dinosaur franchise is slated for a July 2, 2025 release date.

Fans expecting to see Chris Pratt or Bryce Dallas Howards are probably going to be a little bit disappointed to know that they won't be a part of Jurassic World 4. Other familiar faces from the Jurassic Park era of the franchise won't be along for the ride either. While Jurassic World Dominion managed to bring back the likes of Laura Dern, Sam Neil and Jeff Goldblum, this new effort allows them some time to rest before other possible cameos inevitably turn up later. Steven Spielberg is along to executive produce the next film in this new direction for the theater phenomenon.

Jurassic World 4 Gets Gareth Edwards

(Photo: Lucasfilm / Universal)

The road to Jurassic World 4 has been exciting so far. One of the big reasons for optimism is Gareth Edwards joining the film as director. During Collider's panel for The Creator, the filmmaker described what his reaction to the news of his involvement was. Hysterically, he knew to put some fires out before they started. However, the passion for the Jurassic Park franchise as a whole has been there for Edwards over the course of his life.

"I tried my damnedest to contact my mum and tell her before it got on the internet, and I did the same with my sister," Edwards joked. "I woke my sister up to tell her. I've left a message for my dad, but because of the time difference he's asleep. So hopefully he won't look on the internet when he wakes up."

"I was about to take a break and I started writing my next idea for a film and this is the only movie that would make me drop everything like a stone and dive right in," Edwards told the outlet when asked about stepping aboard. "I love Jurassic Park. I think the first movie is a cinematic masterpiece... so this opportunity is like a dream to me. And to work with Frank Marshall and Universal and David Koepp, who's writing that script, I think they're all legends. So I'm just very excited."

