Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter Joins in on The Last Voyage of the Demeter's Dracula Meme

Universal is getting ready to release their next big movie with the upcoming horror, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, and it just so happens to feature Dracula as its main attraction. Early reviews for The Last Voyage of the Demeter haven't been too kind to the Dracula reimagining, and it joins a long list of horror films with middling reviews. From everything we've seen in the trailers, The Last Voyage of the Demeter definitely looks like a frightening time at the movies. But some fans are making fun of the film's premise, and one prominent actress has joined in on the fun. Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman) took to Twitter to join in on the fun and used an old still from her superhero series to poke fun at The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

Lynda Carter's The Last Voyage of the Demeter Meme

Carter follows along with the trend of accounts making fun of the film's premise and posts an image of herself on a boat from an episode of Wonder Woman. In the post, Carter writes, "I am prepared to fight Dracula on this boat," and it's pretty darn hilarious. You can check out the post below.

I am prepared to fight Dracula on this boat. pic.twitter.com/zqjpt6ah11 — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) August 10, 2023

What is The Last Voyage of the Demeter About?

Universal describes The Last Voyage of the Demeter as follows, Based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker's classic novel Dracula, The Last Voyage of the Demeter tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo-fifty unmarked wooden crates-from Carpathia to London. Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter features a cast that's lead by Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, Straight Outta Compton) as Clemens, a doctor who joins the Demeter crew. The film also stars Aisling Franciosi (Game of Thrones, The Nightingale) as an unwitting stowaway, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as the ship's captain and David Dastmalchian (Dune, the Ant-Man franchise) as the Demeter's first mate. The film also features Jon Jon Briones (Ratched, American Horror Story), Stefan Kapicic (Deadpool films, Better Call Saul), Nikolai Nikolaeff (Stranger Things, Bruised) and Javier Botet (It films, Mama).

The film will arrive in theaters on August 11th.

