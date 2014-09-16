The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln Celebrates 41st Birthday

On Sunday, September 14, 2014, The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln celebrates his 41st birthday. Lincoln was born on September 14, 1973 in London. His real name is Andrew James Clutterbuck, as Lincoln is just a stage name.

Lincoln has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows both in the U.K. and in America. He first grew to fame for his role in the BBC drama This Life, but he is now best known for playing Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead TV series.

Lincoln appears on the cover of this month's edition of Men's Fitness. In an interview with the magazine as part of a fashion shoot, Lincoln revealed the training he went through for the upcoming season of The Walking Dead.

Lincoln said, "I made a conscious effort to train and build up a little bit, and for the first time in my life got a personal trainer. It was the first time I went on a diet. We would do repetitive weights until failure, and there's a sick part of me that really dug it."

Lincoln is currently filming the fifth season of The Walking Dead, which is set to premiere on Sunday, October 12, 2014 at 9 PM ET on AMC.