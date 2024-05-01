Sandra Oh Recreates Iconic Princess Diaries Scene for The Kelly Clarkson Show

It was a The Princess Diaries reunion of sorts on The Kelly Clarkson Show recently, complete with Sandra Oh reprising her role as Vice Principal Geraldine Gupta to recreate an iconic scene from the beloved film. On Tuesday's episode of the talk show, Oh reenacted the famous scene from the beloved 2001 film, picking up the phone and delivering the 'Uh huh. Uh huh. Uh huh. The Queen is coming' line except, this time, it wasn't Julie Andrews' Queen whose arrival she was referring to. Instead, she was introducing Anne Hathaway, who was Clarkson's guest. The show shared the recreation to their social media and you can check out the spot-on moment for yourself below.

Oh has previously said that she has "no idea" how her character has ended up a fan favorite or become an enduring moment that fans still reference today.

"I feel like it's your generation that hit when you were all very young," she said. "I remember it was like 2015, I was walking down the street in Chicago, and there [was] a young person, who at that point in 2015, was not my usual demographic, which was like a college-aged, straight white guy He passed me and then he ran back up to me and did the line: 'Uh huh. Uh huh. Uh huh. The Queen is coming'. I was like, 'Who is this 20-year-old frat boy?' He was coming up to me doing that line."

Hathaway Recently Shared An Update About The Princess Diaries 3

In a recent interview with V Magazine, Hathaway offered a small update on a potential The Princess Diaries 3.

"We're in a good place," Hathaway said about The Princess Diaries 3 in an interview with V Magazine. "That's all I can say. There's nothing to announce yet. But we're in a good place."

Hathaway also offered an update about a possible The Devil Wears Prada 2, saying that she didn't think a sequel to the film was likely.

"Probably not. We all love each other and if somebody could come up with a way to do it, I think we'd all be crazy not to," Hathaway said. "But there's a huge difference in the world now with technology, and one of the things about that particular story is it was about producing a physical object. Now with so much being digital, it would just be very different. Maybe me, Stanley, Emily, Meryl, Dave Frankel, Patricia Field… we should just all do something else together. That'd be fun."

What Do We Know About The Princess Diaries 3?

In November 2022, it was reported that Supergirl and Reacher writer Aadrita Mukerji is writing the script for a third film in The Princess Diaries franchise. The film would serve as a direct continuation of the first to films. Debra Martin Chase, who produced the first two films, is also set to return for The Princess Diaries 3. However, there have been few updates since then, though Chris Pine, who played Mia's love interested Nicholas Devereaux in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, has expressed interest in returning for a third installment.

"Yeah, I'm here for it," Pine said previously. "Give me a phone call or an email."