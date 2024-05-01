Dunkin' Debuts New Watermelon Refresher, Donut, and More For Summer

While it might still technically be spring, summer is right around the corner and with it, warmer weather and longer days and Dunkin' is ready for it. On Wednesday, Dunkin' unveiled its exciting early summer menu to get customers excited for the season and this year, it's all about watermelon. Available starting May 1st, Dunkin's Early Summer Menu is available nationwide with a lineup of new offerings, including the new Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin' Refresher, the new Watermelon Burst Donut, and more.

Here's everything on the new Early Summer Menu: New Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee, New Vanilla Frosted Donut Signature Latte, New Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin Refresher, New Watermelon Burst Donut, New Green Goddess Wrap, new Chocolate Chunk Cookie, the returning Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin' Refresher, and the returning Mango Pineapple Dunkin' Refresher. Additionally, Lemonade is returning to the Dunkin' menu — and this time it will be a permanent menu offering.

"Summer is a time for discover and delight, and at Dunkin', we're embracing that spirit with our vibrant new menu," Beth Turenne, Vice President of Category Management at Dunkin' said. "We've turned familiar favorites into innovative drinks and added exciting new food items to our menu, making sure our customers have what they need to power through their day. Whether it's a delicious Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee on a sunny morning or a Kiwi Watermelon Refresher after a long day, we're here to energize every moment, serving as the perfect sidekick for warmer weather adventures."

There are some deals to help kick off the summer season as well. Dunkin' Rewards members can try the new Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin' Refresher and the rest of the Dunkin' Refresher lineup for $3 in May and June. Also, to show appreciation to moms for Mother's Day, on May 11th and 12th, Rewards members will earn 3x points on orders of half dozen or dozen donuts, and 25 or 50 count Dunkin' Munchkins Donut Hole Treats.

Dunkin's early summer menu starts ruling out at Dunkin' locations nationwide starting today.