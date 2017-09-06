The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Celebrates 45th Birthday Today

Expect Norman Reedus to start trending sometime today on Twitter. The popular actor will be celebrating his 45th birthday today. Norman Reedus was born on January 6, 1969 in Hollywood, Florida. Reedus has appeared on a number of TV series and in several movies through the years, but he is best known for two roles. Reedus rose to fame by playing Murphy McManus in The Boondock Saints, and he became a household name by playing Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead. Outside of The Walking Dead, Reedus has been tied to a number of comic book movie projects. He played Scud in Blade II, and he was the voice of The Punisher in the animated feature Iron Man: Rise of Technovore. There have also been rumors that Reedus is up for a role in the upcoming Crow reboot. Reedus makes regular appearances at numerous comic book and pop culture conventions around the world, and he has built up a huge fanbase, who will be tweeting #happybirthdaynormanreedus all day long. Happy Birthday, Norma Reedus! The Walking Dead returns with new episodes on Sunday, February 9, 2014 at 9 PM on AMC.