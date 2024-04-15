Star Trek Discovery: Doug Jones, David Ajala Talks Season 5's Challenging Romances

Star Trek: Discovery stars Doug Jones and David Ajala discuss some of the complicated relationships and romances that develop during Season 5. The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery kicked off earlier this month, reminding viewers why now is a good time to be a Star Trek fan. The next theatrically-released Star Trek movie is set to begin filming this fall, with a 2025 release date, and there are other Star Trek projects on the horizon to look forward to. But a topic that Star Trek: Discovery fans will be curious about is the romances between the show's cast.

ComicBook.com spoke to Doug Jones and David Ajala ahead of the debut of Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, where we got to ask them about the romances and relationships their characters face. Commander Saru actor Doug Jones replied, "It is a challenge, yes. A romance has a challenge to it, especially when you're so career-driven as both Saru and President T'Rina, who plays my love interest, both are. We're both at a certain level of responsibility, and how do we carry forward with those responsibilities and those careers, while also finding each other in a romantic way for the first time for both of us. I don't think either of these people have ever had a romance in their lifetimes before. This is both new and awkward for them. They're kind of like teenagers, but they're also trying to hold their dignity together while doing so. That's the challenge."

Jones also talked about how Saru is up for a promotion, and has to factor in his feelings for T'Rina while also thinking about whether to take the promotion. For her part, T'Rina has said not to let their feelings for each other be a determining factor in his decision.

"I think that's a really important point Doug mentioned," Cleveland Booker actor David Ajala chimed in. "It's explored in a similar but different way with Michael Burnham. There's this episode in Season 5 where Michael Burnham has to arrive at a place and do some real soul-searching work to understand her purpose. Because she's lived a life that's very binary, where it's career-oriented and there's no room for being weak or to be seen not knowing the answers, and then she goes to a period in her life where she has to unpack these things and understand all these things can exist equally and together."

He added, "For me, that's a very powerful thing I'm looking forward to everyone seeing. And Book plays an important part in that specific episode, with Michael soul-searching."

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 is now streaming on Paramount+.