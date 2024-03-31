Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green Reveals Reaction To Learning Season 5 Was the End

Star Trek: Discovery's long-awaited fifth season is finally debuting next month on Paramount+, and it was previously announced that the upcoming season would be the show's last. The series follows Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery. In honor of the show's return, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Martin-Green, who shared her thoughts on the show's "bittersweet" ending.

"Oh, my gosh," Martin-Green replied, reacting to the fact that Season 5 was already filmed when they found out it would be the last one. "Well, I tell you, bittersweet, you know? We were shocked, but then, there was something about Season 5, as we were shooting, that felt conclusive, even though we had no idea. And I'm so grateful for it now. A lot of us are."

"Because as you'll see, as everyone will see, everything really shapes up, it has such an arc to it," she continued. "It's so culminating for all the characters and for the story at large. So, it was bittersweet in that we're just grateful that we were able to do this together, and we'll always have it. We'll always have Discovery, and then the bitter part goes without saying, right?"

You can watch our interview with Martin-Green at the top of the page.

When Does Star Trek: Discovery Return?

Star Trek: Discovery is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, April 4th on Paramount+. The first two episodes of the show's final 10-episode season will be released at the same time followed by weekly episode drops on Thursdays. You can read a description of the season below:

"The fifth and final season will find Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well... dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

In addition to Martin-Green, the Season 5 cast includes Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season five also features recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L'ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).

Martin-Green recently teased that, "There's a big thing. A biiiig thing in Season 5." She added that there will be "a great sense of adventure and fun. It's a bit of a tonal shift that I think people will enjoy."

"I can hardly believe that this mind-blowing journey with Star Trek: Discovery is ending," Martin-Green said in a statement released when Paramount+ confirmed Star Trek: Discovery would end with its fifth season. "I'm astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew and remarkable writing team. To our most supportive partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+, who insisted on making television history, I'm deeply grateful."

Stay tuned for more updates about Star Trek: Discovery.