Star Trek: Discovery's Wilson Cruz on Playing a Very Different Character in Season 5, Episode 3

Star Trek: Discovery released the third episode of its fifth and final season today, "Jinaal," which sees the USS Discovery crew returning to the planet Trill in pursuit of the Progenitor technology related to the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "The Chase." To get the next clue to continue the quest, Dr. Hugh Culber has to allow himself to become possessed by the memories and personalities of a long-dead Trill host, which gives Star Trek: Discovery star Wilson Cruz, who plays Culber, the chance to inhabit an entirely different character. ComicBook.com had the opportunity to talk to Cruz about the change in character ahead of Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's premiere.

"I will not lie and say that it wasn't nerve-wracking," Cruz admits. "You know, they hand you a script two weeks before and you read it and you go, 'Ohm I have questions,' and literally the answer to my questions were all, 'Whatever you want," you know, "Whoever you want him to be. I love parameters and there were none. That could also be very freeing, and so it took me a minute to kind of develop this guy and just pray that it was the right thing."

Cruz continues, "Thank God for Sonequa and for David because they kind of cheerleadered me on and they were like, 'Yes, keep going, keep going.' But I've seen it and I'm really happy with it. I'm not going to lie and say that I didn't watch it like this, hoping and praying that it all worked out, but I'm really proud of the work on that one. I really am. I'm really, really proud of it."

According to Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's official synopsis, the season "finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's cast includes Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's recurring guest stars include Elias Toufexis (L'ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).

New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 debut weekly on Thursdays on Paramount+.