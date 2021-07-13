Star Trek: Discovery: Burnham Challenges Captain Saru in an Exclusive Season 3 Deleted Scene

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three comes to Blu-ray and DVD on July 20th and is available to pre-order now, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive deleted scene from the home media release. This deleted scene was removed from the eleventh episode of the season, “Su’Kal.” In that episode, directed by Norma Bailey and written by Anne Cofell Saunders, Discovery learns of the Kelpian child Su’Kal, who accidentally caused the Burn. In this deleted scene, Cmdr. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) challenges Capt. Saru (Doug Jones) on some of the decisions he’s making, suggesting he may be too emotionally involved and not thinking clearly. You can watch the full scene above.

The Star Trek: Discovery Season Three collection includes all 13 episodes of the Paramount+ original series as part of the four-disc collection. It also packs more than two hours of special features, including interviews with the show’s producers, a writer’s log, and other looks behind the show’s scenes. Here are the full details:

Videos by ComicBook.com

(Photo: ViacomCBS)

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: THE VOYAGE OF SEASON 3 – Jump to the future with the crew of the Discovery as they discuss the new adventures with writers and producers, and dive into how their visions were realized by the cast, sets, costumes and props.

STUNTED – Featuring interviews with cast and stunt coordinator Christopher Maguire, fans get a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the stunts from rehearsal to the expertise required to make them safe, believable and executed to perfection.

BEING MICHAEL BURNHAM (Exclusive) – Sonequa Martin Green takes fans on her season-long journey as Michael Burnham with her personal record of the season and this beloved character.

KENNETH MITCHELL: TO BOLDLY GO – Traditionally the man behind the mask in Discovery, Kenneth Mitchell is unveiled as Aurellio in the third season. Featuring cast and crew interviews, this emotional and intimate look touches on Kenneth’s life with ALS. Discussed on camera for the first time, the featurette highlights how Kenneth’s wheelchair was included for his on-screen character, his own take on the various roles he played in Discovery and what those roles mean to the show.

BRIDGE BUILDING – Fans have been intrigued by Starship Discovery’s Bridge Crew for three seasons. Now, they can immerse themselves in all things crew-related in this behind-the-scenes look showcasing the characters and actors who bring them to life each week.

WRITER’S LOG: MICHELLE PARADISE (Exclusive) – Showrunner Michelle Paradise provides a personal log about shooting the beginning of season three in Iceland.

DELETED SCENES (Exclusive)

GAG REEL (Exclusive)

Are you excited about Star Trek: Discovery Season Three coming to Blu-ray and DVD? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Discovery Season Three releases on Blu-ray and DVD on July 20th and is available to pre-order now.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.