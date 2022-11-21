Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Wraps Filming

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 filming has wrapped. Showrunner Michelle Paradise confirmed the news on social media on Sunday after some members of the cast and crew similarly revealed that their work on the season is complete. "Aaaand that's a wrap on #StarTrekDiscovery season 5!" Paradise tweeted. "Every season I'm in awe of what our team is able to accomplish, and I dare say this was our most ambitious yet. Huge thanks to @CenterWillHold @SonequaMG and our entire, truly amazing, cast and crew. #onedepartment #discofamily." There is no release date for the season as of yet, but its 10 episodes are expected to debut on Paramount+ in early 2023.

VFX supervisor Fausto Tejeda tweeted, "It's a wrap!! That about does it for Season 5 of Star Trek Discovery. It was a wild, productive, and innovative journey over this past year. Thank you team for your amazing energy, skill, and dedication. #vfx #startrek #startrekdiscovery #season5 #virtualproduction #pixomondo." Tejeda also included some behind-the-scenes photos with his tweet.

On Star Trek Day 2022, Paramount+ released a trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5. It introduced several new characters, including Rayner, played by Callum Keith Rennie (The Umbrella Academy, Jessica Jones) and the team of Moll and L'ak, played by Eve Harlow (The 100, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Elias Toufexis (Shadowhunters, Blood of Zeus), respectively.

According to the season's synopsis, in Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, "Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncover a mystery that sends them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's cast includes Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker) and Blu del Barrio (Adira).

CBS Studios produces Star Trek: Discovery in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise serve as co-showrunners.

The first four seasons of Star Trek: Discovery are streaming now on Paramount+.