Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Trailer Released, Reveals New Cast

Paramount+ has released a new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5. Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green introduced the trailer during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con. She joined the panel virtually from the set of Star Trek: Discovery in Toronto, where the streaming series is still filming its fifth season. The trailer reveals the first looks at Rayner, played by Callum Keith Rennie (The Umbrella Academy, Jessica Jones) and the team of Moll and L'ak, played by Eve Harlow (The 100, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Elias Toufexis (Shadowhunters, Blood of Zeus), respectively.

Rennie joins Star Trek: Discovery as a new series regular. Paramount describes his character, Rayner, as "a gruff, smart Starfleet Captain who holds a clear line between commander and crew – he leads, they follow. Rayner's all about the mission, whatever it may be, and he doesn't do niceties along the way; his feeling is, you get the job done and apologize later. He has a storied track record of wartime success, but in times of peace, he struggles. Collaboration is not his strong suit. That said, if it serves the greater good he's willing to learn … but it won't be easy."

Harlow's character, Moll, "is a former courier turned outlaw, who is highly intelligent and dangerous, with an impressive strategic mind and a sharp wit. She goes into every situation with a clear plan and stays focused and clear-headed on her goal, even when things go awry. She's not intimidated by Captain Burnham or the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery and will face down anyone who stands in her way in order to get what she wants."

Finally, Toufexis' L'ak is also "a former courier turned outlaw, who is tough, impulsive and fiercely protective of his beloved partner, Moll. So long as he knows she's safe, he doesn't care about collateral damage or its consequences – a perspective that makes him very dangerous at times and will put him on the opposite side of Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery when they come into conflict."

According to the season's synopsis, in Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, "Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncover a mystery that sends them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 is currently in production in Toronto. It is expected to debut on Paramount+ in 2023.