Star Trek Day Announced

Star Trek Day has been announced by Paramount+! Fans of the Science Fiction franchise will be pleased to know the celebration gets stared on Thursday September 8 (12:00 PM, PT/3:00 PM, ET). Streaming live from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, Star Trek Day is set to feature a ton of in-person conversations with cast members from the entire Star Trek universe. Also included in the day's festivities will be some awesome announcements and reveals for everything Star Trek. Information surrounding this live-streamed celebration and programming notes for Star Trek Day can be found at StarTrek.com/Day. By looking at the schedule beforehand, you can make sure you don't miss any of your favorites.

In addition, there will be some Star Trek Augmented Reality Delta Portals set up in select cities. This one-of-a-kind opportunity for fans will see viewers be able to scan QR codes for exclusive Instagram experiences. Fully 3D alien planets, classic starships, and iconic characters are all on the itinerary. The AR Delta Portals are scheduled to run from Wednesday Sept. 7 to Thursday September 8.

Join us for a celebration of inspiration and adventure on September 8th! 🖖 #StarTrekDay #StarTrek https://t.co/uop4WGsSE0 — Star Trek (@StarTrek) August 18, 2022

Star Trek also included a list of some of those conversations and additional programming for the event.

"STAR TREK: PICARD," with series stars Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd.

"STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS," with voice cast members Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells and Dawnn Lewis.

"STAR TREK: PRODIGY," with series voice cast including Brett Gray and Kate Mulgrew.

"STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS," with series stars Rebecca Romijn, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia and Babs Olusanmokun.



Here's all the other shows!

NICHELLE NICHOLS TRIBUTE, featuring a special video to honor the impact and influence of Nichelle Nichols.

BEHIND-THE-SCENES SET TOUR OF "STAR TREK: DISCOVERY," with Wilson Cruz from Toronto, as he provides fans with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at filming season five of the hit original series, along with appearances from Sonequa Martin-Green and other cast members.

"PUT ON YOUR BEST FACE," where a lucky fan will be transformed into a "Star Trek" alien by a series make-up artist.

"STAR TREK" COSPLAY RUNWAY, hosted by Jackie Cox, fans will strut the runway in their finest "Star Trek" cosplay.

SPECIAL MUSICAL GUEST, Reggie Watts from THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN.

STAND-UP COMEDY, with Brian Posehn ("Mr. Show," "The Big Bang Theory").

Here's how Paramount+ is hyping up the event: "Join Paramount+ and co-hosts Tawny Newsome (Star Trek: Lower Decks, Space Force) and Paul F. Tompkins (Star Trek: Lower Decks, BoJack Horseman), co-hosts of Star Trek: The Pod Directive, for two hours of free live-streamed conversations and programming that will unite iconic cast members from the television series as they gather in person to celebrate Star Trek, with a few surprises along the way. The event will kick off live from the 'Star Trek Day' red carpet with co-hosts Jackie Cox (RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE) and Mary Chieffo (Star Trek: Discovery) interviewing Star Trek cast members from past to present."

Will you be checking out Star Trek Day? Let us know down in the comments!