Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Begins Filming

Star Trek: Discovery is forging ahead with its fifth season. On Twitter, showrunner Michelle Paradise officially announced the start of production on Star Trek: Discovery's fifth season in Toronto with a photo of the Orange Cone. "Day 1 of #StarTrekDiscovery season 5!," Paradise tweeted. "For those asking for spoilers, I'm happy to announce that Orange Cone is indeed returning… and she brought her conelings with her! They did a great job staying quiet and still during takes. I managed to sneak some pics. (shhh… don't tell…)" Paradise previously tweeted a photo of Discovery's captain's chair with the caption "Hello, Toronto…." suggesting a return to set was imminent.

Paradise wasn't the only one to signal that filming would soon begin again on Star Trek: Discovery. As has become a tradition, Doug Jones shared a photo of his shaven head to indicate he is preparing to get back into Saru's prosthetics. Wilson Cruz, who plays Dr. Hugh Culber, also shared a photo to Instagram with the caption "Season 5…? READY!"

Star Trek: Discovery is the flagship of Paramount+'s slate of Star Trek offerings. It brought Star Trek back to television after more than a decade when it debuted in 2017, a vanguard of the expanding Star Trek Universe to come.

"Four years ago, we made a promise to grow Star Trek into something it had never been before, and thanks to the incredibly hard work done by our many talented showrunners, writers, and directors, along with the extraordinary support of CBS Studios and Paramount+, we're keeping our word," said Alex Kurtzman, architect and executive producer of the Star Trek franchise, in a press release announcing the show's fifth season renewal. "Now our current shows are set up for the future as we work to build Trek's next phase of programming for years to come."

CBS Studios produces Star Trek: Discovery in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers; Paradise also serves as showrunner. Star Trek: Discovery season four's cast includes Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and recurring guest star Ian Alexander (Gray).

The first four seasons of Star Trek: Discovery are streaming now on Paramount+.