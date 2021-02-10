Star Trek: Discovery: Wonderlands To Reveal Burnham and Book's Missing Year

✖

Star Trek: Discovery's third season saw Michael Burnham landing in the 32nd century. One year later, she reunited with the crew of the USS Discovery. In months between those two events, she investigated the Burn and established a relationship with Cleveland "Book" Booker while adjusting to the wonders of the future. Star Trek fans can soon experience that adventure firsthand through veteran Star Trek author Una McCormack's upcoming book, Star Trek: Discovery: Wonderlands. The new novel follows Burnham's adventures after landing in the future and before finding the Discovery. Here's the synopsis for the new book, the seventh based on Star Trek: Discovery, from Simon and Schuster:

"In a desperate attempt to prevent the artificial intelligence known as Control from seizing crucial information that could destroy all sentient life, Commander Michael Burnham donned the 'Red Angel' time-travel suit and guided the USS Discovery into the future and out of harm's way. But something has gone terribly wrong, and Burnham has somehow arrived in a place far different from anything she could have imagined—more than nine hundred years out of her time, with Discovery nowhere to be found, and where the mysterious and cataclysmic event known as "the Burn" has utterly decimated Starfleet and, with it, the United Federation of Planets. How then can she possibly exist day-to-day in this strange place? What worlds are out there waiting to be discovered? Do any remnants of Starfleet and the Federation possibly endure? With more questions than answers, Burnham must nevertheless forge new friendships and new alliances if she hopes to survive this future long enough for the Discovery crew to find her...."

Star Trek: Discovery: Wonderlands is McCormack's ninth Star Trek novel. She previously penned The Lotus Flower, Hollow Men, The Never-Ending Sacrifice, Brinkmanship, The Missing, The Fall: The Crimson Shadow, Enigma Tales, The Way to the Stars, and Picard: The Last Best Hope.

Star Trek: Discovery ended with Burnham and Book in a romantic relationship as Burnham took command of Discovery as its new captain. Showrunner Alex Kurtzman hinted that Burnham's new responsibilities could cause friction with Book.

"Burnham has spent a lot of time thinking she had to be one thing or the other and ended the season being rewarded with the captain's chair for being two different things," Kurtzman said during a Deadline virtual panel. "Vance basically says, 'You don't have to pick. You do things your way and that's why I want you in the chair. Because you're always ultimately fighting for what's right.' Burnham is going to have to keep figuring that out. She's going to have to keep learning what that means. Her relationship with Book will be tested in many ways, for reasons that I won't tell you."

Star Trek: Discovery is currently filming its fourth season. Star Trek: Discovery: Wonderlands goes on sale on May 18th and is available to pre-order now.

