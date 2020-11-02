Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Starts Production

✖

Production on the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery has officially begun. In October, CBS All Access announced that it had renewed the series and that season four would start shooting on November 2nd. Today, co-showrunner Michelle Paradise confirmed that work is underway with a tweet that says, "Season 4, here we go!" with a GIF of the Discovery jumping away attached. You can see it below. CBS made the original announcement with a video featuring Discovery's stars and producers, including Sonequa Martin-Green (Cmdr. Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (freshly-promoted Capt. Saru), Michelle Paradise, and her fellow showrunner and co-creator Alex Kurtzman.

"Oh, my goodness! I am so excited to be back on set," Green said. "It's going to be great to see everybody, and I think we're going to really love on each other. I'm so excited to be giving you a season 4 - and watch season 3! That's what I would say. That's what I'm really excited about."

The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery is unlikely to be the last for the series. Kurtzman, who leads the development of the Star Trek television franchise, recently revealed he has plans for new Star Trek shows through 2027, with no end in sight for Discovery.

"I'm going to say, in all honesty, there are years and years left on Discovery," Kurtzman said. "I think that because Star Trek, in general, has had a long history of going something like seven seasons minimum, and we just jumped into the future… it's not that it's a brand new show, but it's a whole new set of variables with a whole new set of ideas and stories, and I don't think we limit ourselves to thinking, 'Oh, we're capped at this place.' I'll tell you when the show starts to feel stale to us, we will be rallying to stop it — but for now, it doesn't feel like we are running into a shortage of stories."

Jones said during a recent interview with ComicBook.com that getting to work on the show's fourth season while the third season is still rolling out on CBS All Access is a bit surreal. "Season three just started airing, and we're already looking ahead to many storylines later," he said. "So I do feel a bit like a time traveler because it's so fun to see all of the comments and reviews and social media posts, that people are just now seeing episode two or three of Star Trek: Discovery. Yeah, it's like, 'Oh, right. We did that. That was a thing. Oh, right, that's what happened. Yes, that's all coming back to me now.'"

Star Trek: Discovery debuts new episodes on Thursdays on CBS All Access.