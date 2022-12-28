Star Trek: Discovery's David Ajala on Book's Season 4 Journey and What's Next for Him and Michael Burnham

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, earlier this month, bringing the latest mission of the USS Discovery. The season began with the destruction of Kewjian, the homeworld of Cleveland "Book" Booker, who is played in the series by David Ajala. That loss of his homeworld and his entire family that lived on it sent Book spiraling on a dark path as he pursued a destructive solution to the conflict Species 10-C. That path put him at odds with his love, USS Discovery's Capt. Michael Burnham, and set them at odds until they finally came back together at the season's end.

ComicBook.com spoke to Ajala over the phone to discuss the filming of Discovery's fourth season and what's next for Book and Burnham in Season 5. Here's what he told us:

When you think back on Star Trek: Discovery Season 4, filming and the story Book went through, what's the thing that most stands out in your mind? Be it either something from Book's arc or from behind the scenes.

David Ajala: How much Kwejian means to him. He was the prodigal son that was cast away and banished from his family, because of his individuality as someone who was willing to follow his purpose and his calling, which is to serve humanity and endangered species. The fact that he was able to find himself and then realign himself with Kewjian and embrace the culture that he welcomed back was a huge thing for the character.

What was your initial reaction to learning about Book's story in Season 4? Because it feels huge even compared to even what he did in Season 3 and dramatically different.

I think I was told just before reading the first episode of Season 4 that Cleveland Booker was going to go on a very big journey. I didn't think it would be a journey that'll take him from Season 4, Episode 1 all the way throughout until the end of the season. That was a bit of a surprise and it felt like his world was spiraling and spiraling and spiraling out of control, and he was being consumed and suffocating in his grief. It was a really powerful story to tell and I'm humbled that the powers that be and our creators felt confident enough to give this guy from London, Hackney, a chance to tell this story of Cleveland Booker.

What was filming this season like for you all as actors? I know Season 3 wrapped right before the pandemic hit, and actors on other shows have discussed how filming with COVID protocols in place was a necessary thing but did impact the feel of the production. Was it the same for you all in Season 4?

Rightly so, in Season 4, there were very strong robust protocols in place. Season 5, we did still have protocols in place, but it was a little looser because one of the main game changers was the fact that during Season 5, people were vaccinated and were able to get boosters. During Season 4, there was no vaccination on the horizon at all. It was very different times. I think it was only halfway through Season 4 when a vaccine become available. So during Season 5, off camera and on camera, it was definitely a healthier energy and spirit and ease with people, which I'm very thankful for.

Season 4 saw the introduction of the big video wall that changed how could film the show. Did you get to work a whole lot with that? How did that affect your experience performing in this big sci-fi universe?

With a lot of the work that we do with actors on this show, it's really a healthy challenge for us to embrace being that child again, being that child again who is playing cowboys and Indians, who's playing dinosaurs. You have to embrace that level of creativity and imagination, because it helps you. A lot of times when watching Star Trek, of course, there are a lot of amazing visual effects on the show and, more times than not, us actors on the set are playing opposite things that aren't there at all. We're playing opposite green screens and trying to imagine, trying to see this ship rattling towards us as it crashes into the view screen. I think it's such a healthy, wonderful challenge.

But then having the AR room has been so warmly received, because it allows you to really see the scope and scale and the expansiveness of the world that these characters inhabit, and it makes our job a lot easier. It is amazing that Star Trek and CBS and Paramount+ have invested in this level of technology, and the results speak for themselves.

The end of Book's journey in Season 4 was pretty bittersweet. How did the ending make you feel, and how does it set Book up for his future on Discovery?

At the end of Season 4, you see Book telling the 10-C about the damage of their decisions, which may seem insignificant, but have large ramifications. I feel that was such a great moment. And then after that moment, we see Cleveland Booker and Michael Burnham together, speaking and extending an olive branch. I believe these two people will always be in each other's lives because they do bring out the best in each other, and it's another moment the fans get to see Michael Burnham and Book sharing the same space, fighting on the same team.

What's next for both Book as we approach Season 5? Both in terms of his journey, and his relationship with Michael Burnham, on his own and Book and Michael's relationship?

You're going to see the two of them do what they do best.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Four is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Star Trek: Discovery streams on Paramount+ in the United States. Its fifth season is expected to debut in 2023.