Star Trek: Lower Decks Reveals New Images, Episode Titles

By Jamie Lovett

Star Trek: Lower Decks is set to premiere in August, with fans getting their first preview of the series in action during Thursday's Star Trek Universe panel during Comic-Con. Ahead of that, CBS All Access released a batch of new images from Star Trek's first animated comedy online. The streaming service also revealed the titles of the first episodes of the show. The first episode is titled "Second Contact." The second is "Envoys." The third is "Temporal Edict." The fourth is "Moist Vessel." Keep reading to see the new images from Star Trek: Lower Decks, which offer new looks at both the lower decks crew of the USS Cerritos and its bridge crew.

Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) developed Star Trek: Lower Decks. The series follows the crew aboard one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the USS Cerritos, in the year 2380. Fans are digging the new trailer and sharing their excitement on Twitter. Keep reading to see what they have to say about the trailer.

The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the USS Cerritos includes “Ensign Beckett Mariner,” voiced by Tawny Newsome, “Ensign Brad Boimler,” voiced by Jack Quaid, “Ensign Tendi,” voiced by Noël Wells and “Ensign Rutherford,” voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include “Captain Carol Freeman,” voiced by Dawnn Lewis, “Commander Jack Ransom,” voiced by Jerry O’Connell, “Lieutenant Shaxs,” voiced by Fred Tatasciore and “Doctor T’Ana,” voiced by Gillian Vigman.

Star Trek: Lower Decks premieres on CBS All Access on August 6th.

Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Nol Wells as Ensign Tendi

Star Trek Lower Decks 001
(Photo: CBS)
Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford

Star Trek Lower Decks 002
(Photo: CBS)
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford

Star Trek Lower Decks 003
(Photo: CBS)
Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford

Star Trek Lower Decks 004
(Photo: CBS)
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler

Star Trek Lower Decks 005
(Photo: CBS)
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler

Star Trek Lower Decks 006
(Photo: Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler)
Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Nol Wells as Ensign Tendi

Star Trek Lower Decks 007
(Photo: CBS)
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner

Star Trek Lower Decks 008
(Photo: CBS)
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner

Star Trek Lower Decks 009
(Photo: CBS)
Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Nol Wells as Ensign Tendi and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler

Star Trek Lower Decks 010
(Photo: CBS)
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Marine

Star Trek Lower Decks 011
(Photo: CBS)
Jerry O'Connell as Commander Ransom and Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman

Star Trek Lower Decks 012
(Photo: CBS)
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Mariner

Star Trek Lower Decks 013
(Photo: CBS)
Paul Scheer is a recurring guest star and plays Lt. Commander Andy Billups, the chief engineer on the USS Cerritos

Star Trek Lower Decks 014
(Photo: CBS)
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner

Star Trek Lower Decks 015
(Photo: CBS)
Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs

Star Trek Lower Decks 016
(Photo: CBS)
Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi , Tawny Newsome as Ensign Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Boimler

Star Trek Lower Decks 017
(Photo: CBS)
Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman

Star Trek Lower Decks 018
(Photo: CBS)
Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford

Star Trek Lower Decks 019
(Photo: CBS)
