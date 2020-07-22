Star Trek: Lower Decks Reveals New Images, Episode Titles

Star Trek: Lower Decks is set to premiere in August, with fans getting their first preview of the series in action during Thursday's Star Trek Universe panel during Comic-Con. Ahead of that, CBS All Access released a batch of new images from Star Trek's first animated comedy online. The streaming service also revealed the titles of the first episodes of the show. The first episode is titled "Second Contact." The second is "Envoys." The third is "Temporal Edict." The fourth is "Moist Vessel." Keep reading to see the new images from Star Trek: Lower Decks, which offer new looks at both the lower decks crew of the USS Cerritos and its bridge crew.

Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) developed Star Trek: Lower Decks. The series follows the crew aboard one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the USS Cerritos, in the year 2380. Fans are digging the new trailer and sharing their excitement on Twitter. Keep reading to see what they have to say about the trailer.

The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the USS Cerritos includes “Ensign Beckett Mariner,” voiced by Tawny Newsome, “Ensign Brad Boimler,” voiced by Jack Quaid, “Ensign Tendi,” voiced by Noël Wells and “Ensign Rutherford,” voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include “Captain Carol Freeman,” voiced by Dawnn Lewis, “Commander Jack Ransom,” voiced by Jerry O’Connell, “Lieutenant Shaxs,” voiced by Fred Tatasciore and “Doctor T’Ana,” voiced by Gillian Vigman.

Star Trek: Lower Decks premieres on CBS All Access on August 6th.