Star Trek Releases Comic-Con@Home Teaser

Star Trek is headed to Comic-Con@Home. CBS All Access on Tuesday released a teaser for the virtual panels taking place on Thursday, July 23rd. The Star Trek Universe block includes back-to-back-to-back panels spotlighting three of the series from the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access. Dominic Patten of Deadline moderates panels on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Picard. Each panel features members of the respective show's cast. The Discovery panel will include a table read of the series' second season finale, "Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2." The Lower Decks panel will also debut the first clip from the first Star Trek animated comedy series. You can get a preview with footage from the pre-recorded panels in the teaser above.

The panels begin on Thursday, July 23rd at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can watch the panels on Comic-Con’s YouTube page. The panel will kick off with an introductory discussion with Secret Hideout Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, who will talk about the expanding Star Trek universe.

The Star Trek: Discovery cast will be joined by Executive Producer and Co-Showrunner Michelle Paradise and Executive Producer Olatunde Osunsanmi. Cast appearing on the panel include:

Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham)

Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou)

Doug Jones (Commander Saru)

Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets)

Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly)

Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber)

Mary Chieffo (L’Rell)

Tig Notaro (Commander Jett Reno)

Alan Van Sprang (Captain Leland)

Jayne Brook (Admiral Katrina Cornwall)

Emily Coutts (Lt. Detmer)

Oyin Oladejo (Lt. J.G. Owosekun)

Patrick Kwok-Choon (Lt. Rhys)

Ronnie Rowe Jr. (Lt. J.G. Bryce)

Sara Mitich (Lt. Nilsson)

Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike)

Rebecca Romijn (Number One)

Ethan Peck (Spock)

Star Trek: Lower Decks Creator, Showrunner and Executive Producer Mike McMahan will moderate the Star Trek: Lower Decks discussion. Cast members expected to appear on the panel include:

Ensign Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome)

Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid)

Ensign Tendi (Noël Wells)

Ensign Rutherford (Eugene Cordero)

Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis)

Commander Jack Ransom (Jerry O’Connell)

Lieutenant Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore)

Doctor T’Ana (Gillian Vigman)

The block will conclude with the Star Trek: Picard panel. Cast members appearing on the panel include:

Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard)

Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati)

Isa Briones (Dahj/Soji)

Evan Evagora (Elnor)

Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker)

Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal Rios)

Brent Spiner (Data/Dr. Soong)

Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh)

Jonathan Frakes (William Riker)

Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine)

Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi).

Comic-Con@Home takes place July 22nd through July 26th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.