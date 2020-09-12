Star Trek Producer Pushing For Crossover

✖

One of the Star Trek television franchise's producers is pushing for the first crossover story of the CBS All Access era. Akiva Goldsman worked on Star Trek: Discovery, co-created Star Trek: Picard, and is the creator of the upcoming series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The series focuses on the crew of the USS Enterprise during Capt. Christopher Pike's time in command of the vessel. That includes Rebecca Romijn reprising her role as Number One after debuting as the character in Star Trek: Discovery's second season. Romjin happens to be married to Jerry O'Connell, who voices First Officer Jack Ransom in Star Trek: Lower Decks.

During the Strange New Worlds virtual panel on Star Trek Day, Goldsman revealed that he is pushing to get these two first officers together in a crossover between Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks. "I do want to want to be clear, without violating any confidentiality agreements, that I have already begun advocating for the crossover episode," Goldsman said.

Goldsman's comment came after Romijn explained the atmosphere in her home. "It is nonstop competition at our house. We can't stop letting each other know that we are the best -- I let him know over and over again that I am the best 'number one.' He has brought it to my attention that 'number one' means you're second in command, which I've explained to him that I am second in command to our cat, ironically, whose name is Captain. He's the only one who I'm second-in-command. I am the better Number One. I've let him know. It's official, in our house. I don't want to tick off Jonathan Frakes."

Before Lower Decks' premiere, ComicBook.com spoke to O'Connell. He commented on his "Number One" household, which includes himself and his wife. He extended that even to Frakes, the Star Trek: The Next Generation alum he formed a friendship with while working together on other television shows. He was less willing to comment on who is the superior first officer.

"Listen, people have seen my wife playing Numer One on Pike, and they really liked it and everything," he said. "Lower Decks hasn't come out yet. I just want to make sure everybody's happy before I start saying who's a better number one, me or Pike's Number One. I don't want trouble at home."

Star Trek: Lower Decks debuts new episodes Thursdays on CBS All Access. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds begins filming in 2021.