Star Trek Day Announced, Teasing Exclusive Reveals for Discovery, Picard, and More

The Star Trek franchise has hit an unexpected zenith in recent years, with shows like Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard revolutionizing what fans thought they knew about the franchise. With a slew of new Trek content set to arrive this fall, there's a lot for fans to be excited about -- and it looks like that's about to be celebrated in an epic way. On Thursday, CBS All Access officially announced a virtual celebration for Star Trek Day, which is expected to occur next Tuesday, September 8th. The event will coincide with the 54th anniversary of the premiere episode of Star Trek: The Original Series.

The virtual event will bring the Star Trek community together and provide fans with exclusive programming and initiatives including panels with the cast and creatives from nine Star Trek television series, exclusive news from the Star Trek Universe on CBS All Access, curated Star Trek series marathons, and more.

The center of the virtual programming for Star Trek Day will be three and a half hours of global panels, which will be available for fans to stream for free from 12:00-3:30 PM PT/3:30-6:30 PM ET. The programming will be hosted by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton, and will reunite iconic cast members and creative minds from nine Star Trek television series. The panels will dive into Star Trek stories from years past to present and offer exclusive sneak peeks into what’s next in the Star Trek Universe on CBS All Access.

Star Trek: Discovery , with series stars Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala and co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise.

, with series stars Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala and co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds , with series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck; executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers; and co-executive producers Akela Cooper and Davy Perez.

, with series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck; executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers; and co-executive producers Akela Cooper and Davy Perez. Star Trek: Enterprise , with series stars Scott Bakula, Linda Park, John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, Anthony Montgomery and Connor Trinneer.

, with series stars Scott Bakula, Linda Park, John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, Anthony Montgomery and Connor Trinneer. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine , with series stars Terry Farrell, Alexander Siddig, Armin Shimerman, Nana Visitor, Cirroc Lofton and executive producer Ira Steven Behr.

, with series stars Terry Farrell, Alexander Siddig, Armin Shimerman, Nana Visitor, Cirroc Lofton and executive producer Ira Steven Behr. Star Trek: The Original Series , with series star George Takei and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry.

, with series star George Takei and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry. Star Trek: Lower Decks , with voice cast Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero and series creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan.

, with voice cast Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero and series creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan. Star Trek: Voyager , with series stars Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Robert McNeill, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ and Ethan Phillips.

, with series stars Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Robert McNeill, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ and Ethan Phillips. Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: The Next Generation, with legendary cast members Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes.

In addition, Star Trek Day will include a streaming marathon presented by CBS All Access. Beginning at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET, fans based in the U.S. will be able to see a marathon of episodes from eight Star Trek series. The marathon will run from the beginning of Star Trek Day until 9:00 PM PT/12:00 AM ET, with a break in between for the global panels. Geeks Who Drink will also be having a Star Trek Pub Quiz on Twitch, which will kick off at 4:00 PM PT/7:00 PM ET.

Star Trek Day will also offer a 24-hour flash sale of merchandise, Star Trek-themed emoji on Twitter, and an opportunity for fans to share what Star Trek means to them with #StarTrekStory.

Are you excited for Star Trek Day? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Star Trek Day will begin on Tuesday, September 8th, at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET.