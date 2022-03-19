Star Trek: Picard Kills a Major Character

Star Trek: Picard fans are still recovering from learning that one character died between seasons. With the show’s latest episode, another central character in the series has died. SPOILERS for the latest Star Trek: Picard episode, “Assimilation,” follow. Star Trek: Picard returned with the Borg making a strange request and then an unusual Borg Queen attempting to assimilate a new version of Picard’s old ship. Q intervened, transporting Jean-Luc Picard and his allies to an altered timeline. They’re now on a quest to set the timeline right, which means slingshotting around Earth’s sun to travel back to the 21st century when things went wrong.

But before they could make that trip, the husband of Confederation President Annika Hansen and a few security officers were transported aboard the La Sirena to apprehend them. Elnor, the first fully-Romulan Starfleet cadet, who looks up to Picard as a father figure, is shot during the altercation. Raffi does her best to tend to Elnor’s wound in La Sirena‘s sickbay, but he ultimately dies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There is still hope for Elnor. Though they can’t be sure, there’s a good chance that correcting the timeline will save Elnor since it would mean the Confederacy never existed. With that goal in mind, Raffi heads down to 21st-century Earth in search of answers.

Evan Evagora plays Elnor in Star Trek: Picard. Ahead of the season premiere, ComicBook.com spoke to Evagora about how .

“I’d say the pace was, especially with the start of this season, is a lot different to the other one,” he says. “I mean it took Picard a while to leave Earth.”

As for Elnor, specifically, Evagora doesn’t think he’s “hugely changed,” but, “I just say they’ve progressed a lot further on their journey, and they’ve got other issues and other problems like us as people face every day. The issues and things, we may carry them with us or resolve them in some way, but every day there’s something different in our lives, so I don’t see why it would be any different with our characters in the show.”

What do you think of Elnor dying in the Star Trek: Picard episode “Assimlation”? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section.

The second season of Star Trek: Picard debuts new episodes weekly on Thursdays on Paramount+. Star Trek: Picard‘s entire first episode and all season two episodes to date are streaming now on Paramount+. Star Trek: Picard.