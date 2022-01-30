Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Will Be “Game-Changing” for Canon, Showrunners Tease

According to the showrunners, Star Trek: Picard Season 3 will be a universe-altering Star Trek event. Terry Matalas and Akiva Goldsman spoke to SFX magazine as part of a more extensive cover feature ahead of Star Trek: Picard . With production on season three already nearing completion, the showrunners could also hint at things to come. When SFX asked about the weight of canon bearing down on Picard‘s second season, Matalas says, “Not so much in season two,” but that season three is another story. “Definitely in season three, there are some game-changing Star Trek universe ideas. Season two, as epic in scope as it is, is an intimate story.”

Matalas suggests that Star Trek: Picard Season 3 may tie into the cinematic adventures of the . “There are a few nods to the Kirk movies,” he says. “I grew up with the original series and the Kirk movies. That’s my Star Trek. So you’ll see a few of those things kind of tie some Star Trek together. And I think Akiva has constructed a really fascinating and heartbreaking psychological exploration of Picard that no one is expecting.”

For his part, Goldsman remains tight-lipped about Picard‘s third season. “I have no words for you about season three except to say you should watch it,” he says.

Star Trek: Picard star Patrick Stewart (who also serves as an executive producer), reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation. John de Lancie returns as Q in season two, Picard’s nigh-omnipotent nemesis. Star Trek: Picard‘s ensemble cast includes Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner. In the new season, Runaways star Annie Wersching will play a classic Star Trek villain, the Borg Queen.

Goldsman and Matalas are co-showrunners on Star Trek: Picard‘s second season. Michael Chabon, the showrunner of Picard‘s first season, wrote two episodes of the new season. Jonathan Frakes also returns, directing multiple episodes of the new season.

What do you think of Star Trek: Picard Season 3 being a game-changer for the Star Trek universe? Are you excited about the upcoming seasons of Star Trek: Picard? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Picard Season 1 is streaming now on Paramount+. Star Trek: Picard 2 will premiere on Paramount+ on March 3rd. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is currently filming.