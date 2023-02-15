Star Trek: Picard Season 3: Jeri Ryan Reveals Seven of Nine's Struggle With Starfleet

In Star Trek: Picard Season 3, fans finally see Seven of Nine as a member of Starfleet. Having previously put that desire aside after Starfleet initially resisted approving her application because of her history with the Borg, Seven instead joined the Fenris Rangers. However, her experiences during Star Trek: Picard's first two seasons -- and the prodding of both Jean-Luc Picard and Seven's old unofficial captain, Vice Adm. Janeway -- led Seven back to Starfleet. She's been approved and given the rank of commander for her experience in the yield. However, whether or not Starfleet is the right fit for Seven is still up for debate, as star Jeri Ryan explains to ComicBook.com.

"That's Seven's big struggle in Season 3," she says. "We see her in Starfleet, she's not sure that this is the right choice, that this is where she really fits in, that this is where she really belongs. And so she's chafing a bit, she's having a hard time. The captain, she's butting heads with some seemingly very bigoted and pigheaded assorted other adjectives. Then her loyalties are challenged when her old friend Picard shows up and needs her help, so who is she loyal to? Her captain, and her ship, and her crew, or these friends who need her help to save someone's life? So she's got some fun struggles this season."

Why didn't Seven of Nine join Starfleet?

Star Trek: Picard's second season revealed that Starfleet initially rejected Seven's application because of her time as part of the Borg Collective. There were fears that she could compromise Starfleet's security, if not by choice than by Borg's control. Vice Adm. Kathryn Janeway, Seven's commanding officer aboard the Voyager, threatened to resign her commission in protest after Starfleet passed its judgment. This tactic helped get Icheb instated, but Seven chose to withdraw her application and join the Fenris Rangers before Starfleet made its final decision.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2's alternate timeline provided Seven with the opportunity to experience life without the prejudices brought on by her Borg implants. It seems that Picard saw something in her abilities. When they returned to the present day of the Prime Timeline, Picard gave command of the Stargazer over to Seven to resolve the conflict with the mysterious Borg faction.

When does Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere?

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres on Paramount+ on February 16th. Star Trek: Picard's first two seasons are already streaming on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.