Star Trek: Picard is bringing back the original Star Trek: The Next Generation crew, but it'll also mark a major milestone for a Star Trek: Voyager fan favorite. Jeri Ryan returned as Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Picard, but rather than a Starfleet officer, Seven had become a member of the Fenris Rangers. Star Trek: Picard's second season revealed precisely why Seven never joined up with Starfleet, but after getting a taste of command via a field commission from Adm. Jean-Luc Picard, it seems Seven decided to enlist full-time. The Star Trek: Picard Season 3 teaser released at San Diego Comic-Con revealed the first look at the new season's characters, including Seven in a Starfleet uniform.

Seven is wearing command red, suggesting she's looking to lead. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas confirmed on Twitter that Seven holds the rank of commander, though whether she goes by Cmdr. Seven of Cmdr. Hansen, reverting to her birth name of Annika Hansen, Matals declined to divulge.

Picard's second season revealed that Starfleet initially rejected Seven's application because of her time as part of the Borg Collective. There were fears that she could compromise Starfleet security, if not by choice than by Borg's control. Adm. Kathryn Janeway, Seven's commanding officer aboard the Voyager, threatened to resign her commission in protest after Starfleet passed its judgment. This tactic seemed to work for Icheb, another former Borg drone rescued from the Delta Quadrant, but Seven chose to withdraw her application and join the Fenris Rangers before things finished playing out, perhaps hurt by Starfleet's lack of trust.

But Star Trek: Picard Season 2's alternate timeline provided Seven with the opportunity to experience life without the prejudices brought on by her Borg implants. It seems that Picard saw something in her abilities. When they returned to the present day of the Prime Timeline, with Capt. Rios having remained in the past, Picard handed command of the Stargazer over to Seven, temporarily, to resolve the conflict with Jurati's mysterious Borg faction.

Star Trek: Picard stars Patrick Stewart as he reprises his role as Jean-Luc Picard, whom he played throughout seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, following the former Enterprise captain into the next phase of his life. The cast also includes LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd.

Seasons 1 and Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S. The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard is set to debut on Paramount+ in 2023