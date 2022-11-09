Star Trek Reveals Janeway's Reunion With Seven of Nine

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 will see Seven of Nine finally joining Starfleet and serving as a commander aboard the USS Titan-A. It seems that her old captain from Star Trek: Voyager, Kathryn Janeway, had something to do with that. Star Trek: Picard's second season revealed that Seven of Nine had applied to join Starfleet after returning with Janeway and the Voyager crew from the Delta Quadrant. However, her application process stalled due to concerns and fears about her history as a Borg drone. Janeway, by then a Vice Admiral, lobbied for Seven's approval. However, Seven grew frustrated and rescinded her application, choosing to join the Fenris Rangers instead.

Seven seemed like she might reconsider after Picard Season 2. During that season, she got to experience life without her Borg implants. She also got a field commission from Adm. Jean-Luc Picard to take command of the USS Stargazer during a crisis.

However, the IDW Publishing miniseries Star Trek: Picard -- Stargazer reveals that briefly taking command of a Starfleet ship isn't enough to get Seven into a uniform. The series occurs between Picard's second and third seasons and begins with Seven struggling with Jean-Luc's redesigned Kobayashi Maru test. After years of serving with the action-oriented Fenris Rangers, Seven wonders if she's cut out for Starfleet's diplomacy-first operation. She also thinks that maybe there's a need for a group like the Fenris Rangers to handle situations where diplomacy fails.

Seven departs to rejoin the Fenris Rangers and embark on a new mission. Meanwhile, the current captain of the Stargazer recruits Picard for a mission to a planet that Jean-Luc visited back when he captained the previous ship called the Stargazer. As fate would have it, Seven and Picard's missions lead them to the same planet.

We won't go into details about the crisis on this planet (you'll have to read the comic for that). However, in the end, Seven sees the value and purpose of Starfleet but still isn't ready to enlist. That's when she gets a call from her old friend and commanding officer, Vice Adm. Janeway. Janeway implies, without admitting it, that Picard asked her to call and check in Seven, likely to give her the push she needs to commit to Starfleet.

The series ends without revealing the rest of their conversation. However, since we know Seven is serving aboard the Titan-A in Picard Season 3, it seems safe to say that Janeway was successful. What comes next will be revealed when Star Trek: Picard returns for its final season.

Star Trek: Picard -- Stargazer #1-3 are on sale now, with the collected edition set for release on April 4th. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 debuts on Paramount+ on February 16th.