Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Let Michael Dorn Cut Loose as Worf (Exclusive)

Worf is back in Star Trek: Picard Season 3 and fans will see him as they've never seen him before. Fans followed Worf through seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, four films, and four seasons of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Throughout, he's depicted as a fierce Klingon warrior, but there's only so much of that you can really show on network television. Star Trek: Picard doesn't have any of those restrictions, and Michael Dorn got to cut loose a bit showing Worf in his element (despite his supposed pacifist leanings these days). He told ComicBook.com about it during a recent interview.

"It was much better because you didn't have those restrictions, and if he was going to do something of that nature, they were going to show it all the way," Dorn says. "I mean, the scenes, that reveal, incredibly violent. We've never seen that before. And so I think it added to his mystique as a warrior, which was great."

Where has Worf been in Star Trek: Picard Season 3?

After Enterprise-D's destruction in Star Trek Generations, Worf served on Deep Space 9 (as chronicled in the later seasons of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine). At the end of the Dominion War (and that series), General Martok invited Worf both into House Martok and to become the Federation's ambassador on Q'onoS. We now know that Worf's diplomatic career was short. He wound up back serving aboard the USS Enterprise-E with the rest of his former crew, eventually attaining the rank of captain.

It's unclear whether Worf commanded the Enterprise-E, but his time aboard the ship is said to have been "brief," with him leaving after something referred to as "the incident above Kriilar Prime."The file on the Enterprise only names Jean-Luc Picard as a captain of the Enterprise-E and not Worf or anyone else, leaving the details a bit fuzzy.

When does Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere?

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres on Paramount+ on February 16th. Star Trek: Picard's first two seasons are already streaming on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.