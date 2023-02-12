Star Trek Reveals Another Next Generation Crew Member Made Captain

Star Trek: Picard has confirmed that another member of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew became a Starfleet captain. Jean-Luc Picard captained the USS Enterprise in Star Trek: The Next Generation and William Riker took a promotion to captain commanding the Luna-class USS Titan after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis. Thanks to Star Trek Logs posting fictional data files taken from the Titan-A's computer, profiling Star Trek: Picard Season 3's main characters and ships, we now also know another member of the crew eventually became a captain: Worf, after returning to active Starfleet duty after a brief tenure as a diplomat.

After Enterprise-D's destruction, Worf went to serve on Deep Space 9 (as chronicled in the later seasons of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine). At the end of the Dominion War (and that series), General Martok invited Worf both into House Martok and to become the Federation's ambassador on Q'onoS.

The newly released data file reveals Worf's shift to diplomacy didn't last and he wound up back serving aboard the USS Enterprise-E with the rest of his former crew (this may help explain his somewhat nebulous role aboard the ship during the events of Star Trek: Nemesis). Due to his service there and "in other assignments," Starfleet promoted Worf to the rank of captain.

However, the file does not specify what ship he captained. It's vague about whether he commanded the Enterprise-E, stating that his time aboard the Enterprise-E was "brief," and that he left after "the incident above Kriilar Prime." It's worth noting that the file on the Enterprise only names Picard as a captain of the Enterprise-E and not Worf or anyone else.

How did Worf become captain?

The recently launched ongoing Star Trek comic book series, which is being as if it is canon, reveals Worf's return to Starfleet. This was the result of Worf growing frustrated with the clone of Emperor Kahless' increasing influence over the Klingon Empire. He joins Capt. Sisko's crew aboard the Theseus to investigate the death of several god-like entities (which is also connected to Kahless). However, we know that he'll split from Sisko, going rogue as commander of the Stolen Defiant in the upcoming Star Trek: Defiant series ahead of Star Trek's "Day of Blood" crossover event.

The Star Trek: Picard novel The Last Best Hope, set between Star Trek: Nemesis and the first season of Star Trek: Picard, asserts that Picard chose Worf to become the Enterprise-E's new captain as he left the ship to head the Romulan evacuation fleet. There's been no further insight into Worf's captaincy. It may be that this is being retconned or ignored as the television shows always take precedence over written tie-ins, or it could be that his time as the Enterprise's captain was "brief." Perhaps even more interesting is Worf's whereabouts are "classified" since leaving the Enterprise. Fans may learn more when Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres.

When does Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere?

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres on Paramount+ on February 16th. Star Trek: Picard's first two seasons are already streaming on Paramount+.

