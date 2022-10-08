Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer Reveals Shocking Character Returns and a Mysterious New Villain

During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ released a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, premiering Thursday, February 16th exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. The 10-episode season will debut new episodes weekly on Thursdays. The trailer revealed Tony Award winner Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) in the recurring role of Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike with an apparent vendetta against Jean-Luc Picard and his crew from the U.S.S. Enterprise. Also joining the cast are Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) in recurring roles. Sharpe Chestnut plays Ensign Sidney La Forge, Geordi La Forge's eldest daughter and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Burton plays Geordi's youngest daughter, Ensign Alandra La Forge, who works with her dad.

The trailer also reveals Brent Spiner's return as Lore. Additionally, Daniel Davis returns as Professor Moriarty from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Star Trek: Picard sees Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, the character he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation. In the series' third and final season, he's joined by the rest of Star Trek: The Next Generation's core cast -- LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner -- along with Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd.

The Star Trek: Picard panel at New York Comic Con reunited the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast. The panel featured Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner, with executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Terry Matalas, and Rod Roddenberry. Josh Horowitz, MTV host and host of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, moderated the panel.

CBS Studios produces Star Trek: Picard in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season three, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers, and Terry Matalas serves as showrunner.

Seasons one and two of Star Trek: Picard are currently streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed concurrently by Paramount Global Content Distribution on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories, and in Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.