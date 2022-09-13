Star Trek Sets Next Generation Reunion for New York Comic Con

Paramount+ revealed its plans to bring the Star Trek Universe to New York Comic Con 2022, including a reunion of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast ahead of their next adventure in Star Trek: Picard Season 3. In addition, the Star Trek universe panel at NYCC will also feature cast and creatives from Star Trek: Discovery, which is currently filming its fifth season, and Star Trek: Prodigy, set to return with new episodes in October. The Star Trek universe panel will take place Saturday, October 8th from 4 pm. To 5:30 p.m. ET on the Empire Stage.

The Star Trek: Picard portion of the panel will reunite Star Trek: The Next Generation stars Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis, and Michael Dorn. They'll be joined by executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Rod Roddenberry, and Terry Matalas.

Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green be in attendance for the Star Trek: Discovery portion of the event. She'll join executive producers Kurtzman, Roddenberry, and Michelle Paradise in discussing Michael Burnham's journey from to her captaincy, and the legacy Martin-Green is creating with the character.

The Star Trek: Prodigy portion will feature voice cast Kate Mulgrew, Ella Purnell, Brett Gray, and Jameela Jamil. They'll be joined by Kurtzman, Roddenberry, and fellow executive producers Kevin Hageman, Dan Hageman, and Ben Hibon to discuss what lies ahead for the animated series.

This announcement comes following last week's Star Trek Day event. The celebration saw the release of the teaser trailer for Star Trek: Picard's final season, including the first look at the new USS Titan.

"I remember watching the premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction," Matalas said in the press release announcing the Next Generation cast's return. "So, it's most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire Star Trek: Picard team and I can't wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!"

Star Trek: Picard's first two seasons are streaming now on Paramount+. It returns for its final season on February 16th. Star Trek: Discovery's first four seasons are streaming now on Paramount+. The first half of Star Trek: Prodigy's first season is streaming now on Paramount+. The new episodes begin streaming on October 27th.