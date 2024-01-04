Star Trek: Picard Complete Series Blu-ray Set Gets a Huge Discount

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Paramount Home Media recently released the Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection, a limited edition, individually numbered, 54-disc Blu-ray collection that includes every series and film featuring Jean-Luc Picard with over 35 hours of special features tossed in for good measure. If that wasn't enough Picard for you, the set will also include an exclusive edition of The Wisdom of Picard with new artwork and quotes, a one-of-a-kind deck of playing cards, a magnet sheet with Captain Picard's badges, and four custom Chateau Picard drink coasters. They also recently released the complete Picard series on Blu-ray, and both of these options are currently heavily discounted.

At the time of writing, the Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series Blu-ray is available here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $52.04, which is 26% off and an all-time low. If you want to go all out, the ultimate Picard Blu-ray box set is currently on sale here on Amazon for $187.87 which is 23% off the list price and an all-time low. After you decide which set is right for you, make sure to check out our interviews with Star Trek: Picard production designer Dave Blass and makeup artist James MacKinnon regarding their work on Star Trek as it relates to the Legacy Blu-ray box set.

Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection Features: