Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Streaming Free Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

Star Trek fans can get caught up on the latest season of Star Trek: Lower Decks ahead of the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Premiere later this week. Paramount has made Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 available to stream for free on YouTube, PlutoTV, and Prime Video in the United States. All 10 episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 are available to stream via one playlist on the Paramount+ YouTube channel and for free on Prime Video for a limited time. The episodes are playing in rotation on PlutoTV's Paramount Picks channel and on-demand throughout September.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 premieres on Thursday. Paramount+ released a new Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 trailer last week. Star Trek Day is Friday, September 8th. Paramount previously announced this year's celebration plans, including a celebration of Star Trek animation and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds airing on CBS.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Cast

Star Trek: Lower Decks stars "lower decks" crewmembers of the U.S.S. Cerritos Ensign Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), Ensign Tendi (Noël Wells), and Ensign Rutherford (Eugene Cordero). Provisional Ensign T'Lyn (Gabrielle Ruiz) joined the crew in Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3. The U.S.S. Cerritos' bridge crew includes Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis), Commander Jack Ransom (Jerry O'Connell), Lieutenant Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore), and Doctor T'Ana, (Gillian Vigman).

Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) created Star Trek: Lower Decks. In Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4, "an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn't important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford, and Provisional Ensign T'Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers and getting stuck in a couple caves – all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way."

How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4

CBS' Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produced Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) are executive producers with showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth) serves as the animation studio for the series.

Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America. In Canada, Star Trek: Lower Decks airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel. Star Trek: Lower Decks will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and South Korea later this year.