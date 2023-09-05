Star Trek: Picard's Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes Discuss Planes, Ships, and Automobiles in Gag Reel Clip (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Paramount Home Entertainment is releasing Star Trek: Picard's third and final season onto Blu-ray, Blu-ray SteelBook, and DVD today and ComicBook.com can reveal an exclusive clip from the gag reel included on the home media release's special features. Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season reunited Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard with the rest of the USS Enterprise crew from Star Trek The Next Generation for one last mission. The home media release of Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season brings over 2 ½ hours of special features, including behind-the-scenes featurettes with the show's cast and crew, never-before-seen deleted scenes, and the gag reel from which this exclusive clip comes.

The clip is an outtake featuring Stewart and Jonathan Frakes while filming a scene in the season's first episode. Picard is there to recruit his old Number One, Will Riker, to help get him to commandeer a ship. Except Stewart says "plane" instead of "ship," and the two old friends begin riffing in that direction instead. You can watch the clip above.

(Photo: Paramount Home Media)

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Cast

Star Trek: Picard -- The Final Season stars the returning crew of the Enterprise: Patrick Stewart (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, X-Men) as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton (Star Trek: Generations) as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Insurrection) as Worf, Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection) as Will Riker, Gates McFadden (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Insurrection) as Dr. Beverly Crusher, Marina Sirtis (Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Generations) as Deanna Troi, and Brent Spiner (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: First Contact) as Commander Data. It also stars Ed Speleers (You, Downton Abbey) as Jack Crusher, Michelle Hurd (Blindspot, Hawaii Five-0) as Raffi Musiker, and Jeri Ryan ("Bosch," "Body of Proof") as Seven of Nine.

Paramount Home Media is also releasing Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series today. The set includes all three seasons of Star Trek: Picard and over 7 hours of special features.

(Photo: Paramount Home Media)

Also, coming October 17th, Paramount Home Media will release Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection, a limited edition, individually numbered, 54-disc Blu-ray collection with unique packaging. The set includes every series and film featuring Jean-Luc Picard, with over 35 hours of special features. The films and series included in the set are Star Trek: The Next Generation – Seasons 1-7, Star Trek: Picard – Seasons 1-3, Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Nemesis, and Star Trek: Insurrection. In addition, the limited set also comes with an exclusive edition of The Wisdom of Picard with new artwork and quotes, a one-of-a-kind deck of playing cards, a magnet sheet with Captain Picard's badges, and four custom Chateau Picard drink coasters.

According to the Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season synopsis, "In the epic, thrilling conclusion of Star Trek: Picard, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever." The list of special features included in Star Trek: Picard -- The Final Season follows:

Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season Special Features:

The Gang's All Here – Featurette (Exclusive)

The Making of the Last Generation – Featurette (Exclusive)

Audio Commentary on select episodes (Exclusive)

Deleted Scenes (Exclusive)

Gag Reel (Exclusive)

Rebuilding the Enterprise-D – Featurette

Villainous Vadic – Featurette

Picard: The Final Season Q&A

Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection Features: