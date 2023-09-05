Star Trek: Picard's Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes Discuss Planes, Ships, and Automobiles in Gag Reel Clip (Exclusive)
Star Trek: Picard -- The Final Season releases on home media today.
Paramount Home Entertainment is releasing Star Trek: Picard's third and final season onto Blu-ray, Blu-ray SteelBook, and DVD today and ComicBook.com can reveal an exclusive clip from the gag reel included on the home media release's special features. Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season reunited Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard with the rest of the USS Enterprise crew from Star Trek The Next Generation for one last mission. The home media release of Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season brings over 2 ½ hours of special features, including behind-the-scenes featurettes with the show's cast and crew, never-before-seen deleted scenes, and the gag reel from which this exclusive clip comes.
The clip is an outtake featuring Stewart and Jonathan Frakes while filming a scene in the season's first episode. Picard is there to recruit his old Number One, Will Riker, to help get him to commandeer a ship. Except Stewart says "plane" instead of "ship," and the two old friends begin riffing in that direction instead. You can watch the clip above.
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Cast
Star Trek: Picard -- The Final Season stars the returning crew of the Enterprise: Patrick Stewart (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, X-Men) as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton (Star Trek: Generations) as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Insurrection) as Worf, Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection) as Will Riker, Gates McFadden (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Insurrection) as Dr. Beverly Crusher, Marina Sirtis (Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Generations) as Deanna Troi, and Brent Spiner (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: First Contact) as Commander Data. It also stars Ed Speleers (You, Downton Abbey) as Jack Crusher, Michelle Hurd (Blindspot, Hawaii Five-0) as Raffi Musiker, and Jeri Ryan ("Bosch," "Body of Proof") as Seven of Nine.
Paramount Home Media is also releasing Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series today. The set includes all three seasons of Star Trek: Picard and over 7 hours of special features.
Also, coming October 17th, Paramount Home Media will release Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection, a limited edition, individually numbered, 54-disc Blu-ray collection with unique packaging. The set includes every series and film featuring Jean-Luc Picard, with over 35 hours of special features. The films and series included in the set are Star Trek: The Next Generation – Seasons 1-7, Star Trek: Picard – Seasons 1-3, Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Nemesis, and Star Trek: Insurrection. In addition, the limited set also comes with an exclusive edition of The Wisdom of Picard with new artwork and quotes, a one-of-a-kind deck of playing cards, a magnet sheet with Captain Picard's badges, and four custom Chateau Picard drink coasters.
According to the Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season synopsis, "In the epic, thrilling conclusion of Star Trek: Picard, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever." The list of special features included in Star Trek: Picard -- The Final Season follows:Shop Star Trek: Picard Blu-rays on Amazon
Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season Special Features:
- The Gang's All Here – Featurette (Exclusive)
- The Making of the Last Generation – Featurette (Exclusive)
- Audio Commentary on select episodes (Exclusive)
- Deleted Scenes (Exclusive)
- Gag Reel (Exclusive)
- Rebuilding the Enterprise-D – Featurette
- Villainous Vadic – Featurette
- Picard: The Final Season Q&A
Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection Features:
- 35 hours of bonus features
- Premium Packaging Containing 54 Blu-ray Discs and Exclusive Collectables
- All Series and Films Featuring Captain Jean-Luc Picard
- Star Trek: The Next Generation – Seasons 1-7
- Star Trek: Picard – Seasons 1-3
- Star Trek: Generations
- Star Trek: First Contact
- Star Trek: Nemesis
- Star Trek: Insurrection
- Exclusive Collectables:
- Magnetic Captain Picard Badges
- 4 Custom Chateau Picard Drink Coasters
- Custom Deck of Playing Cards
- Exclusive Version of The Wisdom of Picard, The Wisdom of Picard: The Legacy Collection Edition
- Featuring New Cover Art
- Including quotes from the latest seasons of Star Trek: Picard