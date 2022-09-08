Star Trek: Prodigy Announces Return Date, Adds Classic Character To Cast

During today's Star Trek Day live event, Paramount+ today announced Star Trek: Prodigy will return for the remainder of its first season on Thursday, October 27th, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, South Korea, and the U.K. The episodes will debut later this year in South Korea, Germany, Italy, France, Austria, and Switzerland. The event also revealed mid-season return first-look clip showing the U.S.S. Protostar crew as Murf completes his "metamurfosis."

Additionally, the first look clip revealed that Billy Campbell is joining the voice cast in a recurring role, reprising his Star Trek: The Next Generation character Thadiun Okona. As seen in the TNG episode "The Outrageous Okona," the character is a roguish space captain constantly outrunning the trouble that he caused. In Prodigy, when he runs into the young, impressionable Protostar crew, he discovers that they are in more hot water than he is. Campbell joins previously announced recurring voice cast members Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum), and Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay).

"From early on in the writers' room, we knew we wanted Captain Thadiun Okona to return and become a questionable guide to our impressionable crew," said executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman. "It was so much fun to not only explore where Okona's outrageous life has taken him in his later years, but to also work with Billy Cambell who effortlessly fell back into the role of Okona like he had never left."

In the remaining Star Trek: Prodigy season one episodes, "as the hopeful crew makes their way towards Starfleet, their dreams are threatened when they discover the U.S.S. Protostar harbors a weapon designed to tear the United Federation of Planets apart. To make matters worse, the real Vice Admiral Janeway is on a manhunt for the Protostar, eager to uncover what happened to her missing former First Officer Chakotay. With these two ships on a collision course and destruction on the horizon, the fate of the Alpha Quadrant hangs in the balance."

This year's "Star Trek Day" celebration is available for fans to stream worldwide for free at StarTrek.com/Day and on YouTube via the Paramount+ and Star Trek Official pages, on Facebook via @StarTrek, Twitter via @StarTrekonPPlus and TikTok @ParamountPlus. It is available to stream for free in the U.S. only on Paramount+'s Twitch page. After the initial airing, the conversation portions of the event will be available on-demand on Paramount+.