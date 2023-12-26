Star Trek's Michelle Yeoh Hints Section 31 Movie Work Is Underway

Michelle Yeoh, the star of the upcoming Star Trek: Section 31 movie on Paramount+, has offered the latest hint that production on the project is nearing its start. When asked by Collider about the status of Star Trek: Section 31, Yeoh replied, "I just came back from Toronto, and what does that tell you? We are definitely prepping. We are definitely going full steam ahead. And thank you. Section 31 is very special to me, and I'm so happy we're doing it." Star Trek: Section 31 sees Yeoh reprising her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery. A previous report suggested that filming on Star Trek: Section 31 production starts in late January.

According to a Paramount+ press release, in the Star Trek: Section 31 movie, "Emperor Philippa Georgiou joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and faces the sins of her past." CBS Studios is producing Star Trek: Section 31.

"I'm beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I've loved for so long," Yeoh said when the film was announced. "Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that's shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can't wait to share what's in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!"

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman said, "All the way back in 2017, before the first season of Star Trek: Discovery had even aired, Michelle had the idea to do a spin-off for her character, Philippa Georgiou. She broke new ground as one of the first two women on screen in the pilot to usher in a new age of Trek, and now, six years later, Star Trek: Section 31 finally arrives on the heels of her latest groundbreaking win. Everyone on Team Trek couldn't be more thrilled to have our legendary friend return home to us as we expand our storytelling into new and uncharted corners of the Trekverse. Long live Emperor Georgiou; long live Michelle Yeoh!"

Craig Sweeny wrote the screenplay for Star Trek: Section 31. Olatunde Osunsanmi is directed the movie. Kurtzman, Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Yeoh are executive producers on the film, which CBS Studios is producing in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

What is Star Trek: Section 31?

Star Trek: Section 31 was conceived as a series spinning off Star Trek: Discovery, with Yeoh leading it as Georgiou. Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt were to be showrunners. Paramount+ scheduled the pilot episode to shoot immediately after Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 wrapped, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented that, and the project became a film for Paramount+.

Yeoh previously described Star Trek: Section 31, when it was still a series, as Mission: Impossible meets Guardians of the Galaxy. However, Kim and Lippoldt are no longer involved with Star Trek: Section 31, making it hard to know how much of the show's original feel will transfer to the film. To catch up on Emperor Georgiou's story, watch Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-3 on Paramount+.