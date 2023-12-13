Star Trek: Section 31 Movie Production Start Date Revealed

The Star Trek: Section 31 movie is set to begin filming in January. Paramount+ announced that it has given the green light for the Star Trek: Section 31 movie starring Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh, who will reprise her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery. Hollywood North Buzz reports that filming will begin on January 29th and is expected to continue through the end of March. In Star Trek: Section 31, according to Paramount+'s press release, "Emperor Philippa Georgiou, joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and faces the sins of her past." CBS Studios is producing Star Trek: Section 31, with production beginning later in 2023.

"I'm beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I've loved for so long," Yeoh said in a statement when the film was announced. "Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that's shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can't wait to share what's in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!"

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman said, "All the way back in 2017, before the first season of Star Trek: Discovery had even aired, Michelle had the idea to do a spin-off for her character, Philippa Georgiou. She broke new ground as one of the first two women on screen in the pilot to usher in a new age of Trek, and now, six years later, Star Trek: Section 31 finally arrives on the heels of her latest groundbreaking win. Everyone on Team Trek couldn't be more thrilled to have our legendary friend return home to us as we expand our storytelling into new and uncharted corners of the Trekverse. Long live Emperor Georgiou; long live Michelle Yeoh!"

Domenic DiMeglio, chief marketing officer and head of data at Paramount Streaming said, "We're thrilled that Star Trek: Section 31 will be the next title in our Star Trek universe. Michelle Yeoh is an incomparable talent – she brought Emperor Georgiou to life in such an incredibly fun and nuanced way that the character immediately became a fan favorite. We're so thrilled to welcome Michelle back to the Star Trek and Paramount+ family and can't wait for fans to see what this special movie event has in store."

David Stapf, president of CBS Studios said, "For years, we've been looking forward to Michelle Yeoh one day returning to Star Trek. Her powerful performance as Captain and Emperor Georgiou was a pivotal moment for the return of the franchise, and her portrayal resonated with fans around the world in a multitude of ways. We couldn't be prouder to join forces with Michelle once again as we continue to explore the Star Trek universe, celebrate its legacy, and chart a course for the future of the franchise."

Craig Sweeny wrote the screenplay for Star Trek: Section 31. Olatunde Osunsanmi is directed the movie. Kurtzman, Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Yeoh are executive producers on the film, which CBS Studios is producing in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

What is Star Trek: Section 31?

Star Trek: Section 31 had originally been conceived as a series spinning off of Star Trek: Discovery with Yeoh leading it as Georgiou. Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt were to be showrunners. Paramount+ scheduled the pilot episode to shoot immediately after Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 wrapped, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented that and the project became a film for Paramount+.

Yeoh previously described Star Trek: Section 31, when it was still a series, as Mission: Impossible meets Guardians of the Galaxy. However, Kim and Lippoldt are no longer involved with Star Trek: Section 31, It's hard to know how much of the show's original feel will transfer to the film. To catch up on Emperor Georgiou's story, watch Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-3 on Paramount+.