Star Trek Head Confirms Status of Section 31 Movie With Michelle Yeoh

Star Trek Universe head Alex Kurtzman is giving fans an update on the Star Trek: Section 31 movie, now that the Writers' Strike is over – including the massive question of whether or not Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh is still involved.

During the Star Trek panel at New York Comic-Con 2023, Kurtzman let fans know that Michelle Yeoh is not only still attached to the Section 31 movie, but she is backing the project "with all her power." That is an important confirmation, as Yeoh's career has hit a new stratosphere after the release of the hit film Everything Everywhere All At Once in 2022. After Yeoh walked away with the Best Actress Oscar this year, there was a lot of buzz that she could be leaving her days in the Star Trek TV Universe behind.

Paramount made a big statement back in Spring, by officially announcing the Star Trek: Section 31 movie (as opposed to the original limited series format) with Yeoh still attached to star. At the time of the movie's announcement, Yeoh put out a statement that indicated her enthusiasm for Section 31 was indeed very high:

"I'm beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I've loved for so long," Yeoh's statement read. "Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that's shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can't wait to share what's in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!"

Domenic DiMeglio, chief marketing officer and head of data at Paramount Streaming added that, "We're thrilled that Star Trek: Section 31 will be the next title in our Star Trek universe. Michelle Yeoh is an incomparable talent – she brought Emperor Georgiou to life in such an incredibly fun and nuanced way that the character immediately became a fan favorite. We're so thrilled to welcome Michelle back to the Star Trek and Paramount+ family and can't wait for fans to see what this special movie event has in store."

What Is Star Trek: Section 31 About?

(Photo: Paramount)

Star Trek: Section 31 will be a spinoff movie from the Star Trek: Discovery TV series, which is focused on Star Fleet's Intelligence division, and its covert operations unit that tracks and eliminates extreme threats to Starfleet, using extreme measures.

In Star Trek: Discovery, Michelle Yeo played two versions of Philippa Georgiou from two different timelines. The "Prime" version was a Starfleet captain and mentor to Discovery protagonist Michael Burnham, who died during a mission early in the series. Burnham and her crewmates later encountered a version of Georgiou from the "Terran Universe" where the kindly captain was now the ruthless emperor of the Terran Empire, a war-mongering version of what Starfleet could be. That version of Georgiou was brought back to the Prime Universe, where her killer nature and imperial mind were put to work for Section 31. Last seen, Georgiou had to separate from Burnham and the Discovery crew after they jumped ahead into the 32nd Century, as Georgiou being an anomaly of both time and alternate reality was too much of a strain on temporal balance.

The Star Trek: Section 31 movie will presumably pick up Georgiou's story in the 23rd-century version of Section 31, and examine whether her presence is for the good or ill of the Prime Universe.