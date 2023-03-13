Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once Wins Best Picture and So Much More at Academy Awards

The 95th Academy Awards took place tonight and there were some exciting and historic wins. The ceremony has officially come to an end, which means a 2022 film has been crowned the Best Picture winner. This year's contenders included Everything Everywhere All at Once, All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking. And the winner is... Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The Best Picture Oscar was awarded to Everything Everywhere All at Once co-directors and producers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert along with producer Jonathan Wang. Everything Everywhere All at Once has been the frontrunner all season, earning the most Academy Award nominations of the year. The movie was up for 11 awards tonight, including Best Director (The Daniels), Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actress (Stephanie Hsu), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Original Screenplay (The Daniels), Best Original Score (Son Lux), Best Editing (Paul Rogers), and Best Costume Design (Shirley Kurata).

Altogether, Everything Everywhere All at Once took home seven Oscars on Sunday night. The film won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing.

Yesterday, Kwan took to Twitter to share a message with fans ahead of the ceremony:

"I'm probably going to take a break from social media for awhile after tomorrow," Kwan wrote. "The last thing I ask of any fans of our film is to be gracious and kind tomorrow, especially if we don't pick up awards that you might have felt we deserved. I love every one of the films we are up against for different reasons, and more importantly, I have grown to love and appreciate the people behind each of the films as I have gotten to know them this season," he continued. "Just know, I already have everything I could ever want, and there is no need to be angry on our behalf. No movie deserves to sweep, no matter how good it is, and I am rooting whole heartedly for my fellow nominees. Thank you for coming along with me on this wild ride, all of your support has meant the world to me. Byeeeeeee"

According to The New York Times, The Daniels watched the Oscar nomination announcements with the film's stars Yeoh and Quan on a video call, and they continuously celebrated as the film raked in their nominations.

"It was so loud, we could barely hear what anyone was saying," Quan told the outlet. "I was jumping up and down, screaming at the top of my voice, exactly the same way that I did when I got the phone call from my agent that the Daniels wanted me to play Waymond...It's so surreal. I am ecstatic."

