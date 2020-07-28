Star Trek: Short Treks Nominated for Emmy Award for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

✖

Star Trek: Short Treks is nominated for the Emmy Award for Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series. Leslie Jones announced the award nominations on Tuesday morning. Short Treks is nominated again two Quibi series in Most Dangerous Game and Reno 911! Other nominees include NBC's The Good Place Presents: The Selection and AMC's Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler. Star Trek: Short Treks are approximately 10 to 15 minute stand-alone short stories that allow fans to dive deeper into the key themes and characters that fit into Star Trek: Discovery and the expanding Star Trek universe.

The Short Treks episodes released in 2019 offered a chance for fans to spend more time with the crew of the USS Enterprise that debuted in Star Trek: Discovery's second season. They appeared in the episodes "Q&A," "Ask Not," and "The Trouble with Edward," the last of those being the series' first attempt at a full-on comedy episode.

It also featured two animated episodes in "The Girl Who Made the Stars" and "Ephraim and Dot." Its latest entry, "Children of Mars," served as a prelude to Star Trek: Picard, which earned five Emmy nominations.

Star Trek: Short Treks is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers on the series include Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Akiva Goldsman, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

In 2019, ComicBook.com spoke to Anson Mount, who plays Captain Christopher Pike, about what opportunities Short Treks offered that he didn't get in Star Trek: Discovery. I guess that the thing that I liked about it, is that, It's funny to play a role, to begin with," he said. "And to be somebody else, you play make-believe for a living. But then to play somebody who's playing a role with such high stakes, and then to have to figure out what is going on internally with Pike, rather than what he's showing on the surface, immediately calls into question the relationship between his dedication to Starfleet and his humanity. It's a fairly harsh thing that he's putting this cadet through, but ultimately necessary. And so just from the acting perspective, I found that to be an interesting tightrope walk to try and create and walk. And yeah, I do believe that it explores the relationship between Pike's dedication and Pike's humanity."

All of Star Trek: Short Treks are available to stream on CBS All Access. All but "Children of Mars" were released in a Blu-ray collection in June. "Children of Mars" is included in the Star Trek: Picard Season One home media release, which goes on sale in October.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.