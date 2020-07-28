Star Trek: Picard Earns Five Emmy Award Nominations

✖

Star Trek: Picard is nominated for five Emmy Awards. The CBS All Access series is nominated in the categories of Oustanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling; Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic); Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special; Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour); and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour). Leslie Jones announced the nomination on Tuesday morning. Star Trek: Short Treks also received a nomination for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series. The winners will be announced during the Emmy Awards broadcast on September 20th.

Star Trek: Picard sees Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Stewart is also an executive producer on the series, which was created by Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek: Discovery), Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind), Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon (The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay) and Kirsten Beyer.

Earlier this month, Stewart spoke about the defining moments of Picard's first season. “It was a scene where Marina was talking to me about Soji and talking to me about me, and so forth. Long speech,” Stewart said. “And she did it so brilliantly. It was one of those moments which happens, I think, to all actors when I stopped being in a scene and was simply an audience admiring what was going on in front of me. I thought her work was brilliant.

“The other one was almost the penultimate scene of the season when I was alone with Data in a strange, rather grim, grey room. And we were talking about his life and what he expressed as the one thing that he most missed in his life was knowing that he would die. Because of my relationship with Brent, which is very special, as are my relationships with the entire crew of the Enterprise, my principle colleagues, and there was a moment in that scene where I had to stand up out of the chair and prepare to leave the room knowing what I had agreed to do, the last thing I would do to help Data. And I had to turn and say ‘Goodbye, Commander.’ We did that shot several times because I’d get to my mark and I couldn’t say it because it was just too emotional."

Star Trek: Picard Season One was executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, Heather Kadin, Patrick Stewart, James Duff, Eugene Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. In addition to Stewart, Star Trek: Picard stars Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Dahj/Soji), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Santiago Cabrera (Cristóbal Rios), and Harry Treadaway (Narek). Special guest stars include Brent Spiner (Data), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi). The series has been renewed for a second season.

Star Trek: Picard's first season is available to stream now on CBS All Access. Star Trek: Picard Season One comes to home media on October 6th. Pre-orders for the Star Trek: Picard Season One Blu-ray are live here on Amazon now. The SteelBook edition is available here at Best Buy.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.