Star Trek: Every Upcoming TV Show and Movie

The Star Trek Universe is expanding. Star Trek returned as a television franchise with the launch of Star Trek: Discovery in 2017. Three years later, CBS All Access launched Star Trek: Picard, marking Patrick Stewart's return to the franchise. Now there are two Discovery spinoffs in the works, two animated series, the film series, and more to come. With all these new projects spinning in the air, it may be hard to keep track of what is going on and where. ComicBook.com is here to tell you everything you need to know about what's coming next for the Star Trek franchise.

Keep reading to get all the information you need on what is new and upcoming in the Star Trek Universe. Let us know what you're more excited about in the comments section.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3

Star Trek: Discovery ended its second season with a major shakeup. The ship and its crew jumped forward in time by more than 900 years. That kind of jump into the future opens up a wide array of opportunities to expand Star Trek canon in exciting new ways.

Season Two showrunner Alex Kurtzman is joined by Michelle Paradise as co-showrunner for the new season. The season wrapped filming before the coronavirus pandemic broke out. Post-production is continuing on a work from home basis. That means work has slowed, but the season is still expected to debut in 2020.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2

CBS All Access showed confidence in its second Star Trek live-action series by renewing it for a second season before the show debuted. The series follows Jean-Luc Picard on his post-Starfleet adventures. The first season finale provided Picard with a new lease on life in the form of a new android body. That's something that the new season may explore further.

Season One showrunner Michael Chabon is handing showrunner duties over to Terry Matalas. The first season saw Picard reuniting with former crewmates William Riker and Deanna Troi. There have been hints that more Next Generation reunions could take place in season two.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

The next series to debut on CBS All Access won't be another live-action adventure. Instead, it'll be an animated comedy. Mike McMahan, a writer for Rick and Morty and co-created Solar Opposites, is developing the comedy. McMahan's first Star Trek project was a Twitter account and book telling the nonexistent eighth season of The Next Generation.

The animated show is set in Star Trek canon in 2280, after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis. The series follows the support crew of "one of Starfleet’s least important ships," the USS Cerritos. The show's voice cast includes Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman.

Despite quarantine procedures, production is still underway on Lower Decks. The series is set to debut in 2020.

Star Trek: Section 31 Spinoff

The first Star Trek: Discovery spinoff announced by CBS All Acess is one focused on the secretive organization Section 31. Michelle Yeoh will lead the series if it gets picked up. She plays the former Terran Emperor of the Mirror Universe, Philippa Georgiou. After losing her empire in Discovery's first season, Georgiou found herself in the Prime Timeline. Soon after, Section 31 recruited her into their ranks.

The series is being developed by Discovery writers Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt. The pilot episode was aiming to begin filming after Discovery wrapped its third season. The coronavirus pandemic may delay those plans.

Nickelodeon Animated Star Trek Series

The first Star Trek series announced for cable television instead of CBS All Access is an animated series set for Nickelodeon. The show is being developed by Dan and Kevin Hageman, known for their work on Trollhunters and LEGO Ninjago. Unlike Lower Decks, this animated series is meant for kids and hopes to create new, young Star Trek fans.

The series is being produced by CBS and Nickelodeon (which are both members of the ViacomCBS family following Viacom's merger with CBS). It follows a group of young characters who discover an abandoned Starfleet ship. A writer's room is in place, but the series is still a way off as animation is a long process.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

In May, CBS All Access announced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, its second Star Trek: Discovery spinoff series. The show will bring back the crew of the USS Enterprise that debuted in the second season of Discovery. This is a spinoff that fans have been campaigning for since that crew made their debut.

Anson Mount returns as Captain Christopher Pike, the commanding officer of the Enterprise before James Kirk's era. Rebecca Romijn reprises her role as Number One, Pike's first officer. Ethan Peck plays Spock, the ship's science officer.

Akiva Goldsman is producing the series and wrote its debut episode. He's said that Strange New Worlds will feature classic Star Trek optimism and episodic storytelling but has no idea when production will begin.

Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek Movie

The Star Trek film series has hit some snags in recent years. Paramount announced Star Trek 4 before the release of Star Trek Beyond in 2016. The film would have brought back Chris Hemsworth to play George Kirk, the father of James T. Kirk played by Chris Pine. Then Star Trek Beyond disappointed at the box office. Paramount reportedly attempted to renegotiate the stars' contracts to keep the next film's budget down, leading to Pine and Hemsworth both backing out of the project (though Hemsworth has said his leaving had more to do with the film's script). Paramount scrapped the project as it was, but didn't stop making plans for more Star Trek movies.

One of those plans came from an unexpected source. Quentin Tarantino pitched J.J. Abrams on an idea. Abrams liked it enough to bring it to Paramount, who passed it on to a writer's room to brainstorm further. Mark L. Smith came out of that room as the film's screenwriter. At last check, he'd completed a script and sent it to Tarantino for notes.

Tarantino has said the project would have his signature style, comparing it to "Pulp Fiction in space." But as time has gone on, Tarantino's commitment to the project has waned. It seems less and less likely that he will direct, though Paramount may still pass the script to another director.

Noah Hawley's Star Trek Movie

While the Tarantino idea is still percolating, Paramount has set another Star Trek movie on its own track. The studio hired Noah Hawley, of Legion and Fargo fame, to write and direct a new Star Trek movie. The film's premise remains a mystery.

There's been some speculation about whether the film will bring back the cast from the Star Trek movies since 2009. Hawley has been noncommittal about the idea, stressing that he wants the movie to be his own take on the Star Trek franchise. While he hasn't given a straight answer one way or another, it does seem like the idea of assembling a new cast is on the table. The thought has gained traction as stars like Simon Pegg admit to being unsure of their involvement in the project.

Mystery Star Trek Television

There's at least one more Star Trek television project that CBS hasn't unveiled. Earlier this year, franchise lead producer Alex Kurtzman confirmed that two new television projects are in the works. Since then, CBS has announced Strange New Worlds but hasn't mentioned what the other project could be.

Rumors have circulated about some projects that this mystery show could be. Wrath of Khan director Nicholas Meyer said he wrote a three-part miniseries about Khan Noonien Singh. There were also rumors of a Starfleet Academy project. CBS hasn't commented on any of these projects, meaning it could be something that's never come to light at all.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.