Star Trek: Short Treks Free to Watch for a Limited Time

CBS All Access is making all six episodes of its Emmy-nominated shorts series Star Trek Short Treks available to watch for free on CBS platforms and YouTube. The shorts will be available from now until August 31st. The move is part of the campaign supporting the shorts’ Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series Emmy nomination. The episodes include both live-action and animated shorts of approximately 10- to 15-minutes in length. These standalone stories allow fans to dive deeper into the themes and characters of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and the expanding Star Trek universe.

All six shorts are now available to watch for free on CBS.com, CBS mobile apps, and YouTube:

“Q&A” – Ensign Spock’s (Ethan Peck) first day aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise doesn’t go as planned when he and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) are unexpectedly stuck together in a turbo lift. Written by Michael Chabon. Directed by Mark Pellington.

“The Trouble with Edward” – Newly minted Captain Lynne Lucero (Rosa Salazar) is excited to take command of the U.S.S. Cabot until she meets Edward Larkin (H. Jon Benjamin), an ornery scientist who believes he has found a revolutionary new use for tribbles... Written by Graham Wagner. Directed by Daniel Gray Longino.

“Ask Not” – When an attack on Starbase 28 leaves a surprise prisoner under Cadet Thira Sidhu’s (Amrit Kaur) watch, she is faced with making a decision that may threaten her standing in Starfleet. Written by Kalinda Vazquez. Directed by Sanji Senaka.

“The Girl Who Made the Stars” – When a lightning storm in space scares a young Michael Burnham, her father aims to ease her fears with a mythical story about a brave little girl who faced her own fears head on. Written by Brandon Schultz. Directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi.

“Ephraim and Dot” – Ephraim, a humble tardigrade, is flying through the mycelial network when an unexpected encounter takes her on a bewildering adventure through space. Written by Chris Silvestri & Anthony Maranville. Directed by Michael Giacchino.

“Children of Mars” – 12-year-old classmates Kima and Lil find themselves at odds with each other on a day that will change their lives forever. Written by Kirsten Beyer & Jenny Lumet & Alex Kurtzman. Directed by Mark Pellington.

Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Akiva Goldsman, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are executive producers on Star Trek: Short Treks. CBS Television Studios produces the shorts in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.