Star Trek: Voyager Cast Reunites In New Selfie Photo

The Star Trek: The Next Generation cast isn’t the only Star Trek crew that knows how to pull off a reunion. Members of the Star Trek: Voyager cast reunited aboard Star Trek: The Cruise. Tim Russ, who played Tuvok in the series, shared a photo of himself with his former castmates: Roxann Dawson (B’Elanna Torres), Kate Mulgrew (Kathryn Janeway), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) Robert Picardo (The Doctor), Garrett Wang (Harry Kim), and Ethan Phillips (Neelix). You can take a look at the photo below. The cruise was celebrating the 25th anniversary of Star Trek: Voyager. A new documentary about the show began filming aboard the cruise.

Ryan returned as Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Picard. Janeway is getting a monument in her hometown. Both Ryan and Mulgrew have expressed ambivalence towards the idea of ever reuniting for new Star Trek: Voyager adventures.

“Would I love to reunite with some of those characters? Sure, I think that’d be great,” Ryan told ComicBook.com. “I don’t necessarily need to do a Voyager show again. I think that I’ve done that. But I’m not a writer. I can’t really tell you anything.

“I’m having a great time on Picard. It’s a very happy set. It’s a very relaxed set, which has been great. I didn’t have a phenomenal overall experience shooting Voyager. I don’t look back on that as a super fun four years for me, unfortunately, so to be revisiting this character in a more pleasant work experience is great.”

My Voyager cast mates from the Trek Cruise! It was good to seem them again.

When asked if she’d return for a Janeway series like Star Trek: Picard, Mulgrew stated, “I don’t know. It surprised me when Patrick came out on the stage—I was there that day—and announced it. It surprised me that he wanted to. But I think he knows it will probably have a shot at being quite a hit. And there’s no one who likes to work as much as Patrick Stewart. And for him it will probably be very successful. Picard was beloved. Yeah, it’ll be interesting. I don’t know what to say about Janeway. Seven years is a long time to play a character. I’m not sure that she would enjoy resuscitation. She was a very, very vibrant person, while she was.

