Star Trek: Voyager Documentary in the Works

Star Trek: Voyager's Jeri Ryan returned as Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Picard. Captain Kathryn Janeway is getting a monument in her hometown. And now, Star Trek: Voyager is further celebrating its 25th anniversary with a new documentary. The film is the next project for 455 Films, the studio behind Star Trek documentaries The Captains, Chaos on the Bridge, and For the Love of Spock. The studio's president, David Zappone, was also an executive producer and co-director on last year's What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Zappone hinted plans for the film on social media.

"Okay. Who likes Star Trek Voyager, and thinks it deserves to have a documentary to commemorate its 25th anniversary?" he tweeted. He then confirmed the project is in the works and the filming will commence during next week's Star Trek: The Cruise IV. The film's crew will be on the ship during its week-long voyage to film testimonials from Star Trek: Voyager fans.

The cruise itself has a Star Trek: Voyager 25th anniversary theme. The guest list includes Voyager stars Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Robert Picardo, Roxann Dawson, Ethan Phillips, Tim Russ, and Garrett Wang.

Fans should enjoy these commemorations. Both Ryan and Mulgrew have expressed ambivalence towards the idea of ever reuniting for new Star Trek: Voyager adventures.

“Would I love to reunite with some of those characters? Sure, I think that'd be great,” Ryan told ComicBook.com. “I don't necessarily need to do a Voyager show again. I think that I've done that. But I'm not a writer. I can't really tell you anything.

“I'm having a great time on Picard. It’s a very happy set. It’s a very relaxed set, which has been great. I didn't have a phenomenal overall experience shooting Voyager. I don't look back on that as a super fun four years for me, unfortunately, so to be revisiting this character in a more pleasant work experience is great.”

When asked if she'd return for a Janeway series like Star Trek: Picard, Mulgrew stated, “I don’t know. It surprised me when Patrick came out on the stage—I was there that day—and announced it. It surprised me that he wanted to. But I think he knows it will probably have a shot at being quite a hit. And there’s no one who likes to work as much as Patrick Stewart. And for him it will probably be very successful. Picard was beloved. Yeah, it’ll be interesting. I don’t know what to say about Janeway. Seven years is a long time to play a character. I’m not sure that she would enjoy resuscitation. She was a very, very vibrant person, while she was.

Are you excited for the Star Trek: Voyager documentary? Let us know in the comments. Release details have not yet been revealed.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.