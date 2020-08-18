Star Trek: Voyager - Seven's Reckoning Announced
Having revisited Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and debuted the Mirror Universe crew of the USS Voyager, IDW Publishing will turn its attention to the prime timeline Star Trek: Voyager crew. Seven of Nine, specifically, will take the lead in a new miniseries titled Star Trek: Voyager - Seven's Reckoning. The four-issue series comes from writer Dave Baker (Star Trek: Waypoint, Action Hospital), artist Angel Hernandez (Star Trek: Picard—Countdown, Transformers), and colorist Ronda Pattison (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). The story takes place during Voyager's homeward journey across the Delta Quadrant, the basis of Star Trek: Voyager's television story.
Seven's Reckoning begins with the USS Voyager encountering a damaged alien ship deep in the Delta Quadrant. What starts as a simple repair mission becomes much more complicated for Seven of Nine as she becomes trapped within an ancient conflict that puts her newfound humanity to the test.
"As a lifelong Star Trek fan, being able to play my small part in advancing the ideals of a better tomorrow means the world to me," says Baker on StarTrek.com. "This plays directly into why I wanted to write the book to begin with. To put it simply, the stories we tell one another matter... and the stories we tell ourselves matter most of all."
"After the amazing response to our Voyager one-shot set in the Mirror Universe, we're thrilled to return to the Delta Quadrant for a full four issues," says editor Chase Marotz. "Dave Baker is a talented writer and huge Trek fan with a great understanding of the characters. Angel Hernandez, who has wowed fans with his work on Star Trek / Green Lantern and Picard—Countdown, keeps getting better and better, and Ronda Pattison will bring her unique palette to an all-new alien species that we think fans are going to love. We have a great crew and can't wait for people to see where we're going!"
IDW Publishing is releasing Star Trek: Voyager - Seven's Reckoning #1 with multiple cover variants, including Cover A by Angel Hernandez, Cover B featuring a cast photo of Seven of Nine as portrayed by Jeri Ryan, and a Retailer Incentive edition by Jeffrey Veregge (G.I. Joe, Red Wolf).
Star Trek: Voyager - Seven's Reckoning is the first multi-issue Star Trek: Voyager comic book from IDW Publishing since the company took over the Star Trek license in 2006. Previously, IDW put out the single-issue Star Trek: Voyager - Mirrors and Smoke. Voyager characters also appeared in other Star Trek comics, like the Star Trek: Waypoint anthology and the Star Trek: The Q Conflict crossover event.
Star Trek: Voyager - Seven's Reckoning #1 goes on sale in November.
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.