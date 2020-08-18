Star Trek: Voyager - Seven's Reckoning Announced

✖

Having revisited Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and debuted the Mirror Universe crew of the USS Voyager, IDW Publishing will turn its attention to the prime timeline Star Trek: Voyager crew. Seven of Nine, specifically, will take the lead in a new miniseries titled Star Trek: Voyager - Seven's Reckoning. The four-issue series comes from writer Dave Baker (Star Trek: Waypoint, Action Hospital), artist Angel Hernandez (Star Trek: Picard—Countdown, Transformers), and colorist Ronda Pattison (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). The story takes place during Voyager's homeward journey across the Delta Quadrant, the basis of Star Trek: Voyager's television story.

Seven's Reckoning begins with the USS Voyager encountering a damaged alien ship deep in the Delta Quadrant. What starts as a simple repair mission becomes much more complicated for Seven of Nine as she becomes trapped within an ancient conflict that puts her newfound humanity to the test.

"As a lifelong Star Trek fan, being able to play my small part in advancing the ideals of a better tomorrow means the world to me," says Baker on StarTrek.com. "This plays directly into why I wanted to write the book to begin with. To put it simply, the stories we tell one another matter... and the stories we tell ourselves matter most of all."

(Photo: Angel Hernandez, IDW Publishing)

"After the amazing response to our Voyager one-shot set in the Mirror Universe, we're thrilled to return to the Delta Quadrant for a full four issues," says editor Chase Marotz. "Dave Baker is a talented writer and huge Trek fan with a great understanding of the characters. Angel Hernandez, who has wowed fans with his work on Star Trek / Green Lantern and Picard—Countdown, keeps getting better and better, and Ronda Pattison will bring her unique palette to an all-new alien species that we think fans are going to love. We have a great crew and can't wait for people to see where we're going!"

IDW Publishing is releasing Star Trek: Voyager - Seven's Reckoning #1 with multiple cover variants, including Cover A by Angel Hernandez, Cover B featuring a cast photo of Seven of Nine as portrayed by Jeri Ryan, and a Retailer Incentive edition by Jeffrey Veregge (G.I. Joe, Red Wolf).

Star Trek: Voyager - Seven's Reckoning is the first multi-issue Star Trek: Voyager comic book from IDW Publishing since the company took over the Star Trek license in 2006. Previously, IDW put out the single-issue Star Trek: Voyager - Mirrors and Smoke. Voyager characters also appeared in other Star Trek comics, like the Star Trek: Waypoint anthology and the Star Trek: The Q Conflict crossover event.

Star Trek: Voyager - Seven's Reckoning #1 goes on sale in November.

